Data Engineer
Rasulson Consulting AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Technical Engineer - SAP Platform & Infrastructure
Are you someone who excels in SAP environments and enjoys working at the intersection of infrastructure and application management? We are currently seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Technical Engineer to strengthen our SAP Platform & Infrastructure team.
Role Overview
In this position, you will play a vital role in ensuring the performance, reliability, and evolution of a complex SAP landscape. You'll contribute with deep SAP BASIS expertise and collaborate closely with subject matter experts to maintain high availability and seamless operations across business-critical systems.
This opportunity is well-suited for a technically driven individual who understands both the foundational SAP infrastructure and the functional aspects of SAP applications. You'll help shape and support platform strategies that enable digital transformation and scalable growth.
Your Profile
Strategic understanding of SAP platforms and the ability to architect and align infrastructure with business needs.
Proven experience managing SAP environments, including installations, patching, upgrades, and performance optimization.
Solid background in both on-premise SAP system management and deployments in cloud environments, particularly using IaaS on major providers.
Hands-on experience with Microsoft Azure in relation to SAP systems is a strong plus.
A team-oriented approach with a passion for sharing knowledge and improving internal processes.
Responsibilities
Maintain and optimize the technical performance of SAP systems across hybrid infrastructures.
Contribute to roadmaps and planning for platform upgrades, migrations, and improvements.
Ensure alignment between infrastructure, security policies, and SAP application requirements.
Support cross-functional teams in delivering robust and secure platform solutions.
Preferred Qualifications
5+ years of experience in SAP BASIS administration.
Experience with hybrid SAP environments (on-prem/cloud).
Familiarity with cloud certifications or credentials related to Azure and SAP workloads.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9323552