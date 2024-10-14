Data Engineer
Incluso AB Gothenburg / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB Gothenburg i Göteborg
We are looking for a Data Engineer for a company in Gothenburg.
As a Data Engineer, with extensive experience in Databricks, you will be assigned key responsibilities concerning the design, development, and maintenance of our data environments. Your technical prowess will directly contribute to building scalable and robust data pipelines and enhancing our data platform's performance, availability, and scalability. You will be instrumental in optimizing data workflows, ensuring data quality, and integrating data from different sources.
Key Responsibilites:
Design, develop, and maintain scalable data pipelines using Databricks to support data ingestion, transformation, and loading (ETL/ELT) processes.
Collaborate with and mentor other product teams and engineers to build and maintain the data platform that integrates data from multiple sources.
Optimize data processing workflows and ensure they adhere to architectural principles, performance and security.
Implement and enforce data quality checks, monitoring, and alerting systems to ensure the integrity and reliability of the data.
Leverage Databricks features such as Delta Lake and Databricks Workflows to enhance data pipeline performance and reliability.
Work with cloud infrastructure teams to ensure the platform's performance, availability, and scalability within the cloud environment.
Required:
'5+ years of experience as a Data Engineer or similar role, with at least 2 year of hands-on experience in Databricks.
Knowledge of IAC, CI/CD pipelines, version control (Git), and DevOps practices in data engineering.
Proficiency in Databricks and familiarity with key features like Delta Lake, Databricks Jobs, and Databricks SQL.
Excellent skills in Python for data processing and pipeline development. (Beneficial if experienced in SQL)
Strong understanding of distributed data processing technologies such as Apache Spark. (Only beneficial if employment)
Experience in working with big data technologies and tools, including Spark, Kafka, Hadoop, or similar. (Only beneficial if employment)
Experience of medallion architecture in Databricks. (Only beneficial if employment)
Experience in working with automation testing and data quality.
Beneficial:
Experience of Azure infrastructure (especially ADF, Blob Storage & DataLake).
Experience of agile practices working in a product organization.
Understanding and experience of data mesh concepts.
Experience of using Terraform and/or Bicep.
Experience of working with streaming ETL.
Understanding or experience of concepts like SLO, GitHub and control planes.
This is a full-time consultancy position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in November, two year limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
For more information, please contact Kanika Singhal @ kanika@incluso.se
, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso AB Gothenburg Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se 0735337811 Jobbnummer
8955323