About Optinova Group
Founded in 1971, Optinova is a world-leading partner in advanced medical and industrial tubing extrusion. With sales offices across the globe and four extrusion plants in Finland, Thailand, and the U.S., we serve partners in over 50 countries across various industries.
We are currently seeking an experienced data engineer to join our Data Analytics and Integration (DAI) function at Optinova. As part of our dynamic and innovative DAI function, you'll play a critical role in advancing our data capabilities. Reporting directly to the Global Data and Analytics Manager, this role is pivotal in ensuring our data capabilities are robust, scalable, and aligned with our business objectives.
What You'll Do:
Data Engineering: Design, develop and manage automated data pipelines for our ERP, CRM, and API systems, ensuring efficient data ingestion, processing, reliability, ease of use, and effective insights reporting.
Data Management: Support the source system owners with regular updates and maintenance of data assets in our cloud platform using automated processes for smoother data integrity, reliability, and accessibility. Support design and further development of our cloud platform structures to optimize performance.
Data Quality: Validate and cleanse data to ensure high quality, performance, and accessibility within the cloud platform.
Data Security and Compliance: Support with implementing and maintaining robust security measures, ensuring compliance with all relevant data governance and infrastructure policies.
Collaboration and Support: Work closely with IT specialists, system specialists, process owners, and data owners to develop and deploy data products on Databricks and Azure Data Platform. Act as a DAI representative to align and harmonize data capabilities across the organization.
Best Practices and Innovation: Champion data product development practices, fostering a culture of CI/CD, DevOps, and DataOps including thorough technical documentation for data products. Stay updated on the latest trends and best practices in data engineering.
What We're Looking For:
Educational Background: A Bachelor or master's in data science or computer science.
Technical Expertise: Knowledge of the ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) process with 2+ years of industry experience in Python, SQL, Power BI, Databricks, and Azure for data analytics.
Data Engineering: Demonstrated ability to manage and develop data pipelines efficiently, from ingestion to processing, to create integrated data products.
Communication Skills: Ability to communicate technical insights, results, solutions clearly to cross-functional teams.
Problem-Solving Attitude: Highly motivated with a can-do attitude, keen attention to detail, and the ability to work efficiently in a fast-paced environment without compromising quality.
Language Skills: Proficiency in English; additional language skills in Swedish are a plus.
Additional Skills: Understanding of manufacturing domain and Monitor ERP system is a plus. Proficiency in managing production data, ensuring data integrity, and implementing data collection processes. Experience in streaming large volumes of continuous data.
Why Join Us:
At Optinova Group, we're on an exciting growth journey, and we invite you to be a part of it! Our mission is to empower our customers through highly reliable tubing solutions, and we take great pride in helping them succeed. By joining our team, you'll contribute to designing and delivering top-quality solutions that improve people's lives and enhance safety.
We believe in creating a workplace where everyone can grow, succeed, and enjoy their work. You'll play a vital role in developing high-quality products that make a real difference.
We Offer:
Employee Engagement and Wellbeing: At Optinova, we prioritize the wellbeing and engagement of our people, earning us the "Future workplaces" award for two years in a row.
Central Role in Data Strategy: Be an integral part of a centralized team in a growing organization that is essential to driving our data strategy forward.
Diverse and Impactful Projects: Work on a variety of projects, gaining valuable experience and contributing to significant outcomes.
Innovative Culture: Join a culture that values innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement, providing an environment where your ideas and contributions truly matter.
How to Apply:
If you're excited about the opportunity to contribute to a dynamic team and have the required skills and experience, we'd love to hear from you.
If you're excited about the opportunity to contribute to a dynamic team and have the required skills and experience, we'd love to hear from you.
