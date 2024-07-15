Data Engineer
2024-07-15
At Sandvik Group IT, we're looking for a Data Engineer with strong technical skills to join us on an exciting transformation journey and build a new modern Azure data platform.
You'll be part of a diverse and collaborative team with a focus on building scalable and secured middle layer serving data to the front services.
Some words about us
At Sandvik, we're going through a major digital shift with the objective of becoming an industry leader within digital solutions and to enable operational excellence through digitalization. We welcome you to an open and supportive work environment where you get to grow and develop - read more about our culture on our career site! We look forward to hearing from you!
Your mission
Your main focus is leading the exciting mission of building data pipelines to onboard data from various sources, such as relational databases, mainframe systems, APIs, and message queues. With Azure Cloud Platform as your targeted working environment, you develop scalable and secure services that harvest integrated data.
You have a strong voice in decision-making and our technical road map, and your work highly contributes to meeting data compliance and governance standards. You shape our work culture by sharing your knowledge, coaching junior developers, and partnering with the business, as you deploy data pipelines that deliver value and insights from data.
This position is based in Sandviken or Stockholm, Sweden and allows for a hybrid work schedule.
Your profile
We're looking for a seasoned data engineer who can handle complex data challenges in an agile environment. You have:
A strong grasp of SQL and Python, and you can use Spark and Azure data bricks to build and manage scalable data solutions.
Familiarity with various data architectures, such as Data Lake, Data Mesh, and Data Fabric, and you can design and implement data pipelines that integrate data from multiple sources, such as databases, flat files, API's, and event-driven data feeds.
Proficiency in software development practices, such as Git version control, CI/CD, and Docker, and you can troubleshoot and optimize data pipelines for enhanced performance and reliability.
Fluency in English.
Although your hard skills are important, we highly value your personality - characterized by your forward-thinking mindset, helping you to drive change and continuous improvement across teams, tools, and processes. You're comfortable communicating and building relationships with stakeholders at all over our organization and have the ability to easily "grasp the gist". With your analytical mindset, you're able to approach complex challenges and proactively tackle them with your team's help. You have a positive and open mind, and as a true team player, you're intrigued by collaborating and motivating other team members in a multicultural environment.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Swati Falak, recruiting manager, swati.falak@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Anders Rönnqvist, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 41 21
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Gustaf Sjögren
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 15, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0066184.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41 ,000 employees and revenues of about 127 billion SEK in about 150 countries within continuing operations.
