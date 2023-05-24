Data Engineer
Tradera Marketplace AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tradera Marketplace AB i Stockholm
Tradera is seeking a passionate Data Engineer to join our data team. We are looking for a doer who will play a vital role in developing, and maintaining one of the most important parts of Tradera - the infrastructure and systems that enable data-driven decision-making. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to ensure the availability, reliability, and scalability of our data infrastructure.
Responsibilities:
Maintain Tradera's data infrastructure, ensuring high performance
Develop and optimize data pipelines and ETL processes to collect, transform, and store large volumes of structured and unstructured data.
Collaborate with different teams to understand data requirements and design efficient solutions for data retrieval and analysis.
Monitor and troubleshoot data pipelines, ensuring data integrity and availability.
Collaborate with our growth team when creating new experiments.
We believe you have:
Relevant education in data engineering, machine learning or a related field.
A strong will to develop as an excellent data engineer
It's an advantage if you have:
Experience working with a data warehouse.
Experience working with a cloud platform, GCP or AWS
Experience working with BigQuery.
Programming skills and experience in Python and SQL.
Experience working with ETL tools like Airflow,
Experience with pipeline deployment: Docker, Kubernetes, CI/CD pipelines.
Knowledge of Tableau for data visualization
Familiarity with machine learning concepts and frameworks.
About Tradera
At Tradera we work towards Driving the Transition to Sustainable Shopping. It's a goal that makes us proud to go to work, and we're committed to use our platform, our voice, and our collective power to drive that change. With more than five million weekly visits, we know we're on the right track. Data is the core of what we do and one of our most important tools - and we hope that you share that passion with us.
If it sounds like a good match for you, we look forward to your application. We hold interviews continuously.
If you have questions, contact Johanna Ewerbring, PO & People manager at Tradera: Johanna.ewerbring@tradera.com
At Tradera we offer competitive salaries and benefits like a yearly bonus and a generous pot for competence development. But most of all, you'll get a little extra when you join us! Like a small company with great success and big roles - our employees' ideas and opinions are our most important assets. We believe in constant learning, a growth mindset and to cherish creativity while still having a business focus!
Come and join us - Don't be square, get circular! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tradera Marketplace AB
(org.nr 556569-4642), http://www.tradera.com
Sankt Eriksgatan 117 (visa karta
)
113 43 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7815442