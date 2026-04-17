Data Engineer
Avaron AB / Elektronikjobb / Malmö Visa alla elektronikjobb i Malmö
2026-04-17
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, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join a digital product area focused on learning and data in a large global retail environment. The mission is to simplify digital complexity and strengthen how learning solutions support the business, with services that reach more than 100,000 co-workers across a franchise system every year.
In this role, you will work closely with concept and brand stakeholders while helping shape data engineering and solution architecture within the learning technologies and data area. You will contribute both hands-on and across teams, making sure engineering work aligns with the wider domain and supports secure, scalable data sharing. This is an exciting opportunity if you want to work with modern data platforms in a product context where your work reaches a broad international organization.
Job DescriptionYou will design, build, and maintain scalable data pipelines in Databricks using Python and SQL.
You will take responsibility for engineering and solution architecture within the learning technologies and data area, while aligning engineering work across teams in the domain.
You will improve data quality, lineage, and governance across datasets.
You will optimize Spark workloads and SQL queries for performance and cost efficiency.
You will implement data observability, monitoring, and alerting pipelines, and develop and maintain dashboards.
You will design and develop data access layers, APIs, and data services with access control and authentication to enable secure data sharing across teams.
RequirementsMinimum 3 years of data engineering experience
Minimum 2 years of Databricks and Python experience
Minimum 2 years of experience working with cloud providers
Experience with Git-based development workflows
Familiarity with APIs
Familiarity with regular back-end work as an engineer
Experience building scalable solutions using PySpark, Delta Lake, and Databricks Workflows
Experience working with CI/CD pipeline for data platforms, infrastructure as code and monitoring
Nice to haveExperience with Azure
Experience working with APIs in Python
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7593465-1953925". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
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211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
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