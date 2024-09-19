Data Engineer - Remote
2024-09-19
For a client we are looking for a Data Engineer. This is a consulting assignment starting in October and ending in March. You can work 100% remote.
You will be involved in one of the biggest data transformation projects. As a data engineer, you will be working with building data products in the context of the Data Mesh concept based on defined target vision and requirements.
We appreciate a multitude of technical backgrounds, and we believe you will enjoy working here if you are passionate about data. In this role, you will be required to implement data-intensive solutions for a data-driven organisation.
You will join the Data Engineering Competence area within AI (Artificial Intelligence), Analytics & Data Domain and be an individual contributor in one of the data product-teams. The area supports all our brands globally to create, structure, guard and ensure data is available, understandable and of high quality.
Your Profile:
Experience in data query languages (SQL or similar), BigQuery, and different data formats (Parquet, Avro)
Take end-to-end responsibility to design, develop and maintain the large-scale data infrastructure required for the machine learning projects
Have the DevOps mindset and principles to manage CI/CD pipelines and terraform as well as Cloud infrastructure, in our context, it is GCP (Google Cloud Platform).
Leverage the understanding of software architecture and software design patterns to write scalable, maintainable, well-designed, and future-proof code
Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within our client's organisation
