Data Engineer - Data Warehouse & Data Modelling
Hays AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-01-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Data Engineer with focus on Data Warehousing and Data Modelling
Type of employment: Contract
Start date: 02-Feb-2026
End Date: 31-Dec-2026
Allocation: 100%
Location: Within the EU
Way of working: fully remote
Languages Required: fluent English (speak / read / write)
Seniority: Medior (around 6 years of experience)
Assignment Overview
As a Data Engineer with focus on Data Warehousing and Data Modelling, you will play a central role in designing, developing, and maintaining curated data structures that support analytical, regulatory, and business use cases in a banking context.
You will work in close collaboration with:
* Data Engineers Leads
* Other Data Engineers (Platform, integration & lake-focused)
* Data Analysts and BI Developers
* Tech Leads and Product Owners
* Finance, Risk, and Compliance stakeholders
Your work will bridge business context and deep technical implementation, ensuring that data models are scalable, governed, and aligned with platform standards.
Key Responsibilities:
* Design, develop, and maintain Data Warehouse and Data Mart solutions on the AWS-based data platform
* Develop and evolve data models that support financial, risk, and regulatory reporting
* Translate business requirements into robust, well-structured analytical models
* Collaborate with integration-focused teams to ensure clean and reliable upstream data
* Build and maintain transformation pipelines using modern tooling and best practices
* Contribute to platform-level design decisions and architectural discussions
* Apply DevOps principles to ensure solutions are reliable, testable, and maintainable
* Actively participate in solution design, code reviews, and continuous improvement
Competency profile
Must Have experience/expertise:
* Experience in Data Warehousing and Data Modeling (DW/DM)
* Understanding of banking domain data, preferably within Finance, Risk, or Compliance
* Strong SQL skills and ability to reason about complex data structures
* Experience building data solutions on cloud-based data platforms (AWS or similar)
* Ability to understand and connect business context with technical implementation
* Experience working in cross-functional, agile delivery teams
Note: Experience with a specific warehouse technology (e.g. Redshift) is valuable, but the role is not tied to a single engine.
Technical Competence - Strongly Preferred / Added Value to have experience with:
* Data modelling methodologies (e.g. dimensional modelling, data marts)
* Infrastructure as code (IaC), e.g. Terraform
* Modern table formats, e.g. Apache Iceberg
* Orchestration frameworks, e.g. Apache Airflow
* Transformation tools, e.g. dbt
* CI/CD pipelines, preferably using GitHub Actions
* Understanding of access management and network infrastructure in cloud environments
* Banking or financial services
Ways of Working & Soft Skills
* Structured, analytical, and quality-oriented mindset
* Self-driven and proactive, with a strong sense of ownership
* Collaborative and communicative, comfortable working across technical and business roles
* Ability to explain complex data concepts to non-technical stakeholders
* Excellent English communication skills (written and spoken)
Good to have:
* Experience with legacy DW technologies such as Oracle RDBMS or Informatica
* Familiarity with SAFe or other agile frameworks
As part of the recruitment process, the client will conduct background checks on candidates who progress to later stages.
If you're interested in this consultancy opportunity, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV. We are looking forward to receiving your application and to speaking further with you. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-10
E-post: lorelai.morariu.64410.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "901148". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Kontakt
Lorelai Morariu lorelai.morariu@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9695311