Data Engineer - Cloud Solutions and Data Platforms
NDP IT AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-15
We are looking for an experienced Data Engineer who will work in a modern cloud environment. The role involves working closely with the Product Owner and other stakeholders to drive the development of data products according to a clear target vision, as well as contributing to architectural improvements and reducing technical debt. We are seeking someone with strong problem-solving skills, a collaborative mindset, and a passion for both technology and business value.
You will work according to DevOps principles, managing CI/CD pipelines, Terraform, and GCP infrastructure. The role also includes collaborating with other product teams, both within and outside your domain, to support the data mesh concept and create solutions that are secure, scalable, observable, and performance-optimized.
Requirements
Minimum 4 years of work experience as either a Data Engineer on modern cloud data platforms or as a Software Engineer with cloud technologies and infrastructure
Experience with various data formats (e.g., Avro, Parquet)
Proficiency in data query languages (SQL or similar)
Programming skills in at least one of the following: Python, Java, or Scala
Strong understanding of different data modeling techniques and their trade-offs
Knowledge of both NoSQL and relational databases
Experience working with data visualization tools
Fluent in English, both written and verbal
Ability to work independently and drive initiatives from start to finish
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-14
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Data engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

NDP IT AB
(org.nr 559359-4830)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9461238