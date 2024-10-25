Data Centre Logistics Technician - Sweden
2024-10-25
As a Microsoft Data Center Inventory & Asset Technician (DIAT), you will perform cycle audits, execute incoming/outgoing deliveries, coordinate security escorts for third-party vendors, and document inbound and outbound deliveries. This opportunity will allow you to deepen your knowledge of inventory management principles, warranty process management, data bearing device destruction and advance your career in the process.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I DIAT, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development of all employees and offers training and opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion training and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 Data Centers in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our data center design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Every day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
Responsibilities
Perform assigned tasks and escalate issues during high-volume work activity or escalation-based situations.
Coordinate with suppliers to initiate warranty claim and process failed vendor hardware devices. This includes information processing, packaging, shipment, and receipt of return for Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) devices following all Service Level Agreements (SLAs) related to RMA warranty process.
Leverage process knowledge and best judgment to complete tasks with minimal direct supervision.
Maintains a strong focus to understand the impact of their work when completing tickets and assigned Inventory and Asset Management (IAM) tasks.
Maintains and steward up-to-date and accurate logical information within various inventory management systems (e.g., configuration management databases, asset management repositories).
Ensures detailed physical inventory tracking and staging.
Help to reconcile and report inventory discrepancies.
Performs destruction of data bearing devices (DBD) following all Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and Microsoft policies as necessary.
Notifies management about ordering stock shortages. Escalates any issues to management.
Comply with security and data management policies.
Embody our culture and values.
Required Qualifications
High School Diploma AND 1+ year(s) experience warehouse/supply chain in an information technology (IT) environment, inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field.
OR equivalent experience.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
While not required, we also look for the following
Qualifications:
2+ year(s) experience in warehouse/supply chain in an information technology (IT) environment, IT, and/or logistics, operating heavy-load movement equipment (e.g., forklift, pallet jacks, chassis lifts) for a large corporation
