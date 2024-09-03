Data Center Security Manager (katrineholm), Dc Security Emea
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking to hire a highly motivated, customer-obsessed professional to provide hands-on support to our Data Center Security team across the Swedish Cluster.
As a Data Center Security Manager (DSM), you will be tasked with running day-to-day data center security operations, supporting and executing security projects and programs, as well as assuring audit compliance with AWS policies and procedures.
Responsibility:
Direct and manage contract guard force to run daily data center operations.
Handle site security incidents, escalations or any other security related issues.
Provide after-hours on-call management support and participate in emergent, large scale event response when needed.
Participate in re-occurring data center security audits and reviews.
Executes established compliance processes with AWS policies, standards, guidelines and relevant legal and regulatory requirements.
Provides input on, and may develop security methodologies, policies and procedures.
Write reports and communicate with management on the status of physical security operations.
Oversee new security construction or retrofit projects.
Manage the security P&L for assigned site(s), assist management with financial analysis and contribute to financial decisions for security requirements.
Collaborate with other teams to protect AWS Data Center personnel, information and assets.
We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply as we focus on talented people who are motivated to learn and be successful in our growing industry. The successful applicant will receive comprehensive onboard training as well as continuous support from a local and regional security team. You will also have opportunities to collaborate and engage with various teams across the globe.
Basic Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience in security
> 4 years experience of physical security management
Fluent in Swedish and English language.
Preferred Qualification:
Strong data-driven decision making and analytical skills
Member of a security professional body
Security specific qualifications and/or proof of continued personal development
Proven ability to work collaboratively in a team environment
