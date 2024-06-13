Data Center Operations Technician
As Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to build upon the world s largest Cloud Computing Infrastructure, we need Server Engineers to maintain our highly reliable, scalable, low-cost physical infrastructure that powers businesses and individuals all around the world, connecting our customers to their customers.
Data Center Operations (DCO) Technicians are a part of the Infrastructure Operations Team, the backbone of AWS that supports our rapidly growing AWS business and customers 24/7. DCO Technicians maintain the infrastructure, including servers, network devices and other components and parts, ensuring we continue to raise the standards for operational performance in the areas of safety, security, availability, productivity, capacity, efficiency, and cost. Each day presents itself with unique challenges, which include:
Onsite coverage as a Team in shifts and/or weekly oncall
Responding to high-severity events within SLAs Break-fix of servers and network devices
Troubleshooting of network connections
Coordinating and building relationships with various Data Center teams
Interact with third party vendors & contractors
Seeking out ways to improve yourself and the processes and systems with which you work
Starting from your Day One , we provide an on boarding process and continuous training and growth opportunities. You will work independently and with your colleagues as you gain an understanding of data centers and be at the forefront of this transformational technology. There will be opportunities to expand within the team and the organization as AWS encourages all Amazonians to exceed the expectations of our customers.
At Amazon, everyone is a leader. You are self-motivated and can adapt in a fast-paced, constantly evolving environment. You have a passion for technology, seek to understand how things work, are a problem solver and may have some Data Center experience. We have guidelines and processes to follow, and the work requires attention to detail and a desire to find answers. Where there are not answers, you see opportunities to find solutions and make improvements. If you enjoy working alongside a close-knit and diverse team of leaders, this is the place to be! We welcome you to work on the most advanced technologies in this dynamic environment with expanding opportunities.
"Work Hard. Have Fun. Make History." This is our motto and we do all 3 every day. We are the Earth s most customer-centric company, and will stop at nothing to meet our customers demands, including continual expansion and building of new Data Centers all around the world. We are always on the lookout for like-minded individuals to take us to the next level. Come build with us!
Basic qualifications:
1+ years of technical experience
Familiarity with computer hardware components and operating systems
Ability to manage work and priorities through a ticketing system and coordination with Manager
General knowledge of troubleshooting server hardware issues
Meets/exceeds Amazon's leadership principles requirements for this role
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, displaying excellent time management skills
Ability to take direction from both a directed work system and/or a team lead
Able to lift/move up to 20kg equipment daily
Valid EU driving license
Preferred qualifications:
Experience with problem ticket tracking, prioritization, and escalation procedures
Basic networking experience
Exceeds Amazon's leadership principles requirements for this role
Meets/exceeds Amazon s functional/technical depth and complexity
Basic networking experience
Basic understanding of data center facilities
Amazon is an equal opportunities employer. We believe passionately that employing a diverse workforce is central to our success. We make recruiting decisions based on your experience and skills. We value your passion to discover, invent, simplify and build.
Protecting your privacy and the security of your data is a longstanding top priority for Amazon. Please consult our Privacy Notice (https://www.amazon.jobs/en/privacy_page)
