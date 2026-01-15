Data Automation Engineer
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-01-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Telescope AB i Lund
Designing, implementing, and maintaining automated workflows for data processing and system orchestration. The role includes defining workflow concepts, integrating with internal and external systems, and ensuring stable, efficient workflow execution.
Key Responsibilities:
Design workflow concepts, including process mapping and technical solution recommendations.
Implement end-to-end workflows in a workflow-orchestration platform.
Migrate existing automation pipelines from legacy systems to the new workflow environment.
Operate, monitor, and maintain workflow scheduling to ensure reliability and performance.
Integrate workflows with APIs, data sources, and other platform components.
Provide technical documentation aligned with internal standards.
Participate in agile ceremonies, stand-ups, and regular coordination meetings.
Support continuous improvement through structured governance and reporting.
Required Competence:
Minimum 3 years of experience working with workflow-orchestration or ETL/ELT tools.
Strong Python development skills.
Experience integrating with SQL databases, APIs, and cloud-based services.
Familiarity with agile development and CI/CD practices.
Ability to produce clear technical documentation in English.
Strong analytical skills and ability to understand complex process flows. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-14
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Arbetsplats
Telescope Services AB Jobbnummer
9687213