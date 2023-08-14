Data Analyst Leader
2023-08-14
Who you are
You have extensive experience in building up business intelligence solutions in a variety of business areas, and you are enthusiastic about the possibilities of data, and how to uncover its value and build captivating stories with it.
We are now looking for a Data Analyst Leader who can contribute to leading our activities in the area of business reporting.
You are energized by dialogues with business stakeholders and finding the best ways to enable them to develop their business goals and take data driven decisions. You appreciate the mix of strategic thinking and turning data visualization trends into practice. You enjoy hands on work with BI reports development, while at the same time looking at the bigger picture of how the use of data and reporting landscape in our organization can be optimized and have energy and motivation for leading and organizing this process. Does this sound like you?
Additionally, you have:
• Extensive knowledge and experience in data modelling and visualization (Power BI) with relevant supporting skills, data processing and analysis languages - DAX, Python, Power Automate, Azure analytics, Azure DataBricks, advanced MS excel, etc.
• Extensive experience of working full cycle with large datasets from different business domains - data exploration and cleaning, addressing data imperfections, data mining, modelling and production
• Extensive knowledge of data/ information models and landscape
• Experience working in an agile set-up
• Documented leadership skills, ability to organise and coordinate team activities in BI area
• Project management skills
• Advanced communication and presentation skills
• Curiosity combined with ability to acquire new knowledge and skills, and champion new concepts, methods, digital systems and processes to improve performance
• Advanced English knowledge
• Preferred: knowledge of Ingka Centres corporate identity, ways of working, core values and vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people
• Preferred: experience in designing and developing effective data visualizations, including knowledge of best practices for visual design, colour theory, and chart types; knowledge of UX/UI basics and ability to apply them in reporting
A day in your life with us
The Data Analyst Leader will be responsible for end-to-end development of Power BI reports supporting our key business processes. You will have direct responsibility for development of the reports for one of the key business areas (to be defined with the manager), and you will also coordinate efforts of an outsourced team responsible for other data domains as well as for structuring and maintaining data models in the respective reporting and self-service cubes.
You will coordinate collection and prioritization of needs from business stakeholders, defining the best approach on how these needs can be addressed (including initiating dialog with other digital teams responsible for data source solutions), internal coordination of back-end development and overall reports production process (Jira is used as workflow management tool), where needed - additional data exploration, sourcing and modelling, development and deployment of changes in the reporting cubes, collaboration with Data Delivery team on productionizing data requirements.
Amongst other things you will:
• Be responsible for reviewing and analysing business data to identify trends, patterns and insights in response to business questions, presented and reported through creating various reporting tools and formats
• Investigate problems related to data quality from source systems and propose corrective actions or process improvements and steer respective actions with responsible teams
• Be responsible to identify and implement automation opportunities in data cleaning, processing and presentation to increase efficiency and engagement for business users
• In collaboration with other digital teams, support development and implementation of changes in BI strategy: selecting the right tools and technologies, defining objectives, defining and prioritizing additional data sources
• Apply comprehensive written and verbal communication skills in storytelling, supported by visualisation of data, focused on other stakeholders both in digital and business
• Manage ad-hoc modelling projects, focused on collecting and cleaning data, in processes that can adapt to changing attributes
• Work closely together with other data analysts and cross functions to produce all required design specifications and ensure that data solutions work together and fulfil business needs
• Support the manager in coaching and developing junior team members as well as specialists in Meeting Places and other business domains on functional expertise
• Contribute with expertise to cross-functional initiatives within Ingka Centres
In this role you will report to our Advanced Analytics Manager in Centres Digital Products & Analytics Team, and be based in either Malmo in Sweden, Madrid in Spain or Warsaw in Poland.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
Perhaps there is something you 're wondering about? For job specific questions and questions about the recruitment process, please contact Hektor Thomke at hektor.thomke@ingka.com
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, though no later than 2023-08-27.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
