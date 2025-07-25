Data Analyst/IT Analyst with Snowflake
2025-07-25
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Welcome to Group Technology, where we pride ourselves on engineering solutions and direct Nordea's transformation by providing a holistic technological view and structured understanding of the bank, and its surrounding environment to enable the Customer Vision and the Business Strategy.
We are looking for a Data Analyst/IT Analyst with Snowflake to join our Team in Poland (Warsaw/Gdask/ód) or Sweden (Stockholm).
Nordea is a place where traditions meet tomorrow. We're not just a bank, we're a tech employer on a mission to evolve finance securely and responsibly. Together, we impact millions of people's daily lives by ensuring they can access our solutions anytime, anywhere, while safeguarding their personal data and wealth. Join us in making an impact on the banking industry.
About our team
Meet the Common Data Warehouse Requirements and Analysis team. We are responsible for building the bank's Common Data Warehousing solution using state of the art cloud solutions. We add value by providing expert analysts and data modelling capabilities and expertise in the data warehousing and data integration areas for many solutions in the bank based on cloud-based technologies like Snowflake, and many other modern technologies.
Our team specializes in data analysis, data modelling, and data architecture. As IT Analyst you will play a crucial role in project development lifecycle.
Our technology stack includes, but is not limited to: Snowflake, DataStage, ETL Architecture, Cloud-based databases, Data Mesh, Data Vault.
We are looking for an IT Analyst to perform data analysis and data model transformation tasks. You will be working as an interface between business and IT to help translate the business requirements into IT mappings, as well as help understand data patterns and design innovative solutions.
What you will be doing:
* Perform complex data analysis to help IT clarify requirements towards business and test use cases.
* Map source data to target data models in the most optimal way (financial services logical data model).
* Act as technical SME and help IT development teams in understanding the requirements
Who you are
This is the right role for you if you have a passion for data analysis and problem solving. You are exceptionally good in interpersonal communications and proficient in English language.
Your background and skills include:
* A degree in Computer Science or related field.
* At least 5 years' experience in IT.
* Have worked with requirement management.
* Experience of working in multinational virtual teams.
* Understanding of Data Warehousing industry standards.
* Understanding of ETL/BI/Data Analytics/Data Modelling processes.
* Experience in writing SQL.
* Proficiency in local language is preferred, as it supports collaboration with local teams and stakeholders.
* Fluency in English is required to freely communicate with stakeholders.
It would be ideal if you also:
* Having experience with Snowflake.
* Having knowledge of Data Mesh, Data Virtualization, Data Vault.
* Having experience working in SAFe environment.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 31/08/2025.
We enable dreams and aspirations for a greater good.
Studies show that members of underrepresented communities don't apply for jobs unless they tick all the qualification boxes. If this is part of why you hesitate to apply, we would like you to reconsider and give it a chance. Maybe your profile fits our needs much better than you think.
