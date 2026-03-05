Data Analyst
Standab AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Nacka Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Nacka
2026-03-05
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Standab AB i Nacka
Data Analyst - Standab AB (Stockholm, Sweden)
Are you interested in working with data analytics in an innovative company developing solutions for the future of sustainable mobility? Standab AB is now looking for a Data Analyst to join our headquarters in Stockholm.
About the Role
As a Data Analyst at Standab, you will work with collecting, processing, and analysing data that supports both business decisions and technological development within the company. The role combines analytical work with coordination of internal resources to ensure the successful implementation of our solutions.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Collecting, processing, and analysing data
Preparing reports and conducting in-depth analytical reviews
Archiving and comparing data over time
Coordinating internal resources to support the implementation of company solutions
Contributing to the company's strategic development through data-driven insights
The position requires independence, analytical thinking, and close communication with management and colleagues. The role may also involve travel within Europe.
About You
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience in data analysis and data-driven decision-making
Is structured, analytical, and detail-oriented
Can work independently and take responsibility for tasks
Has strong communication and collaboration skills
Employment Details
Employment type: 6-month probationary period, followed by permanent employment
Working hours: Full-time (40 hours per week)
Location: Standab AB headquarters, Kvarnholmsvägen 77, Nacka/Stockholm, Sweden
Start date: 1 September 2026
Salary and Benefits
Monthly salary: SEK 45,000 (gross)
Occupational pension: 4.5% of gross salary
Vacation: 6 weeks per year (30 days)
Housing support: Accommodation may be provided as a benefit to support relocation to Sweden
Standard Swedish employment insurances
About Standab
Standab AB develops solutions for the future of urban mobility and smart city infrastructure. The company combines technology, data analytics, and innovative product development to create efficient systems for electrified transport solutions.
Application
Please submit your application including CV and a short cover letter to:
Standab AB
Kvarnholmsvägen 77
131 31 Nacka
Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-04
Ansök med brev post till Standab AB Kvarnholmsvägen 77 13131 Nacka Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Dataanalytiker". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Standab AB
(org.nr 559322-0808) Jobbnummer
9779727