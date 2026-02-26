Data Analyst
We're looking for a business-driven Data Analyst to join our AI, Analytics & Data department and help drive data-informed decision-making across our global digital ecosystem.
About the Client
Our client is a global leader in fashion and retail, operating in a dynamic and fast-paced environment where business and technology meet. The organization is committed to sustainable growth and innovation, with a focus on leveraging technology to drive transparency and efficiency in financial management.
About the role
In this role, you'll lead full-funnel behavioral analysis across website traffic, user behavior, product performance, and sales performance. You'll transform marketing & customer data into actionable insights that optimize digital experience and support smarter, more customer-centric business decisions.
What You'll Do
Identify strategic opportunities where data-driven insights can optimize the online customer experience
Drive decision-making within your product/initiative team by delivering a 360° view of customer behavior
Own the full analytics lifecycle: problem definition ? data extraction ? cleaning ? analysis ? visualization ? recommendations ? presentation
Define, track, and visualize KPIs & OKRs for commercial performance reporting
Apply advanced analytics methods to model, execute, and scale initiatives
Support and guide A/B testing, digital optimization, user journey, and commercial analysis
Drive web analytics and KPI alignment across global & regional teams
Collaborate cross-functionally with Digital/E-commerce, CRO, Finance, Customer, Sales, SEO, Merchandising, Media, CRM, Content & Strategy teams
Evaluate campaigns, segment customers, and turn insights into actions that improve acquisition, engagement & retention globally
What We're Looking For
Several years' experience as a Data Analyst, Web Analyst, Product/Business Analyst, or similar
Strong business acumen with the ability to translate complex data into clear insights
Excellent communication skills, especially with non-technical and senior stakeholders
Advanced SQL (extracting, preparing, validating & analyzing large datasets)
Proven web analytics expertise (GA4, Adobe Analytics, Search Console, etc.) with strong understanding of e-commerce metrics & cross-device user behavior
Experience with marketing attribution models and their impact on channel value perception
Experience in CRM, marketing analytics, or customer insights
Hands-on data visualization experience (Looker Studio, Power BI, etc.)
Programming experience (Python or R)
Experience with cloud analytics stacks (Azure SQL Server or GCP BigQuery)
Strong Excel / Google Sheets skills
Understanding of data layers & marketing pixels
Collaborative mindset, structured approach, solution-oriented attitude
Ready for Your Next Step?
