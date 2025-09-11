Data Analyst - Product
2025-09-11
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a Data Analyst in our Stockholm office -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The Role
As a Data Analyst at Viaplay Group, you will play a pivotal role in transforming complex data into actionable insights, enabling us to deliver exceptional experiences to our customers. You'll work closely with our product teams, designing and analyzing experiments such as A/B tests, defining success metrics, and contributing to continuous product optimization.
By leveraging your analytical, visualization, and data modeling skills, you'll inspire and lead the way toward a more data-informed business. Collaborating with diverse teams, you'll be integral in evaluating trends, optimizing strategies, and supporting data-informed decision-making. Your expertise will help shape the future of Viaplay Group through enhanced user engagement, content performance, and operational excellence.
Key responsibilities:
Data Analysis & Insights: Analyze large datasets to identify trends, patterns, and actionable insights that drive business strategies and improve user experiences
Product & Experimentation: Partner closely with product development teams to design, implement, and analyze A/B tests and experiments. Help define success metrics, interpret results, and guide product decisions with data-informed recommendations
Collaboration: Work with cross-functional teams to bring the business closer to data by offering expertise, advice, and insights. Actively contribute to creating a data-informed culture across all levels of the organization
Data Visualization: Build dashboards and reports with a strong focus on storytelling, making complex data easy to understand for stakeholders
Strategic Impact: Partner with stakeholders to align data strategies with business goals, support roadmap decisions, and ensure appropriate tracking is in place for new initiatives
Self-Service Analytics: Champion a self-service analytics culture across the organization, empowering teams to access, interpret, and utilize data independently
Education & Communication: Lead and participate in data education initiatives to improve understanding and utilization of data tools and methodologies across the organization
Process Automation: Identify opportunities for automation in data tracking, analysis, and reporting to streamline processes and improve scalability
Documentation: Create standardized and accessible documentation to ensure clarity, reduce dependencies, and enable teams to operate autonomously
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Proven experience as a Data Analyst, demonstrating the ability to work independently and proactively drive change
Experience collaborating with product teams to define success metrics, analyze A/B tests, and apply data insights to optimize product performance
Strong knowledge of SQL and proficiency in visualization tools like Tableau or ThoughtSpot
Experience using Python or R for data analysis, statistical modeling, or automation of data workflows
Expertise in data storytelling, with the ability to translate complex insights into clear, compelling presentations for technical and non-technical audiences.
A passion for setting up dashboards, KPIs, and reporting structures that inspire action and align with business goals.
It's a bonus if you have:
Experience with analytical engineering or tools like Databricks
Background in the streaming or media industry
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year, an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives including wellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-28
