Danish-speaking Customer Service Representative!
Recruitive AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2025-11-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Recruitive AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
We at Recruitive are currently looking for Danish-speaking Customer Service Representatives for one of our clients in Kista, starting on 17 November. We are seeking a driven and technically skilled individual who is passionate about delivering a first-class user experience. In this role, you will work with support and user activation, playing a key part in helping our customers get the most out of their products.
Your Responsibilities
• Handle incoming calls
• Perform administrative tasks such as email management and order processing
• Provide customers with quick and accurate service regarding their queries
The position will start as a consultancy assignment but may transition into permanent employment with the client for the right candidate! The employer hopes you are interested in a long-term role where you can grow and take the next step in your career.
Working hours: Monday-Friday, 08:00-18:00. Immediate start.
Your Profile
We are looking for someone who:
• Is fluent in Danish, both spoken and written
• Is service-oriented and communicates well in speech and writing
• Is responsible and flexible
• Thrives in a fast-paced environment
• Has strong problem-solving skills and a positive attitude
Your Experience:
Previous experience in customer service roles is required. We also place great emphasis on personal qualities!
We Offer
Development opportunities in a growing company
A workplace that cares about your physical work environment
Modern office facilities with excellent transport connections
About the Company
We look forward to introducing ourselves further during the recruitment process. Send your application today - selection is ongoing!
About Us
Recruitive is a service provider within recruitment and staffing, offering a comprehensive range of solutions for white-collar roles in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Borås, Eskilstuna, Örebro, and Västerås.
We are an authorised staffing and recruitment company and have collective agreements with Unionen and Akademikerförbundet. All our employees are offered wellness benefits, occupational health services, and pension contributions. As a Recruitive employee, you will also have a dedicated consultant manager who supports you throughout your assignment, helping you develop in your role and ensuring you enjoy your workplace.
We recruit tomorrow's talent and value your personality! We are always looking for new team members who want to join an exciting company that puts people first!
Would you like me to make this version more engaging and polished for an international audience (e.g., adding a catchy headline, highlighting benefits, and making the tone more appealing)? Or should I keep it as a straightforward translation? Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Recruitive AB
(org.nr 559072-9546) Jobbnummer
9584258