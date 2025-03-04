Danish Voice of Customer (VOC) - Samsung | Transcom
2025-03-04
Are you passionate about customer satisfaction and problem-solving?
Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a direct impact on the customer experience? Join our Stockholm based Samsung team at Transcom, where you'll be the crucial link between Samsung and its customers, ensuring their concerns are heard, investigated, and resolved efficiently. Transcom is proud to announce that we have been named Career Company of the year, 2025, for the sixth consecutive year.
What We Offer
At Transcom, we believe in fostering growth and career development while creating a supportive and engaging workplace. Here's what you can expect:
Competitive salary
Comprehensive training program - Get fully equipped for success from day one
Career advancement opportunities - 90% of our leaders started in customer service!
Collective agreement & pension plan
Health & wellness benefits
A dynamic and inclusive work environment
A brand new Office, freshly renovated.
24/7 access to our state of the art Gym and Sauna
Your Role as a VOC Agent
As a Voice of Customer (VOC) Agent, your primary responsibility will be handling and resolving customer complaints and escalations while continuously working towards improving processes to enhance customer satisfaction. You will:
Manage cases from start to finish - Handling general complaints, consumer board errands, and claims
Communicate with customers across multiple channels - Phone, email, and chat
Investigate and analyse cases thoroughly - Collect reports, statements, and necessary documentation
Decide on case resolutions - Determine outcomes, compensations, or necessary escalations
Collaborate with internal teams - Work closely with call centre agents, workshops, and insurance companies
Contribute to process improvements - Identify issues, escalate concerns, and drive solutions
What We're Looking For
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a strong communicator with excellent written and verbal skills, a customer-focused mindset, and a structured approach to managing multiple cases efficiently. You have an analytical problem-solving ability to assess complaints and find the best solutions while maintaining professionalism, resilience, and empathy in handling complex cases.
Requirements:
Fluent in Danish and English (both spoken and written)
Previous experience handling complex claims - Preferably within consumer electronics or after-sales services
Good understanding of Consumer Law and complaint handling
Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Outlook, Word, Excel)
Experience in customer service, especially over the phone
Location: Kista, Stockholm
Job Title: Voice of Customer - VOC
Languages: Danish & English
Contract type: Permanent + 6 month trial period.
Working hours: Monday - Friday, office hours. (No evenings or weekends)
Start Date: 7th April 2025
About Transcom
Transcom is a global leader in customer service solutions, operating in 29 countries with over 90 contact centres worldwide. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and fostering a positive work environment where our employees can thrive.
At Transcom, we care about our people - from our clients to our colleagues. Join us, and be part of something bigger!
Apply Now! Interviews are conducted on a rolling basis, so don't wait - send in your application today!
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact us at [Reece.McTavish@transcom.com
] Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transcom AB
(org.nr 556201-3234), http://www.transcom.com
Kistagången 10 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Transcom AB Stockholm Kontakt
Talent Acquisition Partner
Reece McTavish reece.mctavish@transcom.com Jobbnummer
9199863