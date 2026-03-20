Dam Safety Engineer
Boliden Mineral AB, Aitikgruvan / Säkerhetsjobb / Gällivare Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Gällivare
2026-03-20
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Dam Safety Engineer
Boliden is a high-tech metals company with its own mines and smelters that works long-term to guarantee society's access to base and precious metals. For a century, our work has been part of the value chains that have shaped modern society. At Boliden, we know that the metals we mine and make available will continue to play a crucial role in the future - what matters is how we produce them. Become a part of us and drive change for generations to come.
Your opportunity
Join us in strengthening dam safety at one of Europe's largest open-pit copper mines. As Dam Safety Engineer for the Aitik tailings storage facility (TSF), you will take on a leading role in ensuring safe, compliant and forward looking management of our dams and associated infrastructure.
Who you will work with
You will be part of the staff functions within Department G56, collaborating closely with RTFE, Engineer of Record (EoR), colleagues within deposition, instrumentation & monitoring, construction, project coordination, the Water Management section, and external consultants.
What you will do
Responsibilities include:
Reporting and follow-up of dam safety and water management deviations
Updating risk management plans
Ensuring documentation aligned with GISTM
Planning and conducting inspections
Maintaining the DTU manual
Reviewing control programs
Delivering dam safety training
Supporting RTFE and EoR
Conducting field inspections
What you bring
Requirements:
Relevant engineering degree
Several years of dam safety experience
Strong English skills
B-driver's license
Merits:
Experience with tailings dams,
Dam safety training,
Continuous improvement experience
Personal traits: structured, initiative-driven, collaborative, result-oriented.
About Aitik
Aitik is one of Europe's largest copper mines with a production capacity of 45 Mton/year, located 15 km southeast of Gällivare, Sweden, Lapland.
Why work with us
At Boliden, we believe in promoting a workplace where care, courage, and responsibility are central to everything we do. We offer a workplace where we believe in collaboration and where what you contribute will have a direct impact on future generations. We are a company made up of responsible and creative people all working towards the same vision; to become the most sustainable and respected metal supplier in the world.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
At Boliden, diversity and inclusion are drivers of innovation. We know that different perspectives and experiences strengthen us and help us stay at the forefront of an important and exciting industry. Therefore, we encourage applications from people with diverse backgrounds and viewpoints. Together, we build a workplace where everyone can feel safe and inspired to reach their full potential.
Want to know more about the position? Contact hiring manager, Olov Pettersson, +46730734839, Olov.pettersson@boliden.com
.
Questions about the application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Britt-Marie Persson britt-marie.persson@boliden.com
For union information:
Ledarna: ledarna.aitik@boliden.com
Unionen: unionen.aitik@boliden.com
SACO: saco.aitik@boliden.com
Application deadline: 6 April 2026
If you are a representative of a recruiting company, please refrain from contacting us about this advertisement. We appreciate your consideration. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850), http://www.boliden.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Boliden Mineral AB, Aitikgruvan Jobbnummer
9809298