D365 Application Specialist & Stream Leads SCM & Sales
Allgon AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Allgon AB i Göteborg
Who We Are
Allgon is a leading manufacturer of wireless machinery control systems, delivering customized solutions across the industrial sector. Through our subsidiaries - Tele Radio, Åkerströms, and Sistematica - we develop and deliver remote control solutions that enhance safety and efficiency worldwide.
As part of our digital transformation journey, our Business Systems Specialist Team plays a central role in ensuring that business value is created by scalable solutions in Microsoft Dynamics 365. Based at our head office in Gothenburg, the team is working closely with our global organization to implement, improve, and maintain our business-critical systems.
This is an exciting time to join us. Allgon is a company in constant change, and we are just in the beginning of setting up structure and governance of the D365 platform. With many ongoing and upcoming initiatives, you'll be stepping into a dynamic environment with plenty of room to make an impact.
About the Role
We're now hiring two Application Specialists & Stream Leads with different focus areas within Microsoft Dynamics 365:
Application Specialist & Stream Lead - SCM
Application Specialist & Stream Lead - Sales
Both roles are keys in driving forward our D365 platform, ensuring it supports business processes efficiently and evolves in line with new demands. With ongoing implementations, Allgon is in the beginning of creating ways of working for product teams and you will be in the front line of setting structure and governance together with product- and process owners. You'll work closely with product teams, business stakeholders, and IT colleagues to translate requirements into effective, secure, and scalable solutions.
As Stream Lead, you will be responsible for leading the progress in your respective functional area, ensuring coordination across teams and aligning with agile methods and company priorities. You will play an important role in supporting the product- and process owners in the work with harmonizing processes and ways of working within Allgon.
Key Responsibilities
Translate business requirements into solution designs
Configure and customize the D365 platform (SCM or Sales, depending on focus)
Drive and perform unit, functional, and integration testing
Lead and follow up on the progress within your stream
Support process owners in documenting and refining business processes
Ensure security best practices are applied in all solution design
Collaborate with other streams and teams for seamless integration
Demonstrate functionality through sprint demos and Conference Room Pilots (CRPs)
Coordinate with Product Owners and escalate issues when needed
Contribute to agile working methods, including backlog management and sprint planning
What We're Looking For
We're looking for solution-oriented and collaborative professionals with a solid background in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and a genuine interest in taking part in the transformation process, setting structure together with the product team. You're structured, proactive, and thrive in a fast-moving environment where you can influence both technology and ways of working.
You have:
A university degree in IT or a related field
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role
Deep knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & SCM (for SCM role) or D365 Sales (for Sales role)
Experience working in agile teams and frameworks
A service-minded, curious, and improvement-driven mindset
Strong communication skills in both technical and business contexts
Fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken
What We Offer
Work with cutting-edge, high-quality products in a dynamic environment.
Opportunities for continuous professional growth and career development.
A challenging and rewarding role within a growing organization.
Collective agreement, Teknikavtalet, which offers about 9 additional days off per calendar year through reduced working hours.
SEK 3,000 annually for wellness benefits.
About Allgon
Allgon is a Swedish company specializing in industrial radio control, with a strong track record in wireless technology innovation. Through our brands Tele Radio, Åkerströms and Sistematica, we have built a global presence, employing over 470 professionals and presence in 26 countries.
We offer an exciting work environment in a profitable and growing organization with a strong technical focus. Despite our global reach, we maintain the close-knit atmosphere of a smaller company, where every employee has a voice and can influence the projects they work on.
At Allgon, sustainability is a key priority-ecologically, socially, and financially. We are committed to attracting passionate individuals who share our vision of a safer, more efficient world through advanced wireless technology.
________________________________________
The application deadline is August 9th. Due to holiday times, we will begin the selection process after the application deadline.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Allgon AB
(org.nr 556387-9955), http://www.allgon.com
August Barks Gata 30 A (visa karta
)
421 32 VÄSTRA FRÖLUNDA Jobbnummer
9424822