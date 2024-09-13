Cybersecurity Project Contributor - Education and Scenario Development
2024-09-13
Job Opportunity: Cybersecurity Scenario Developer
We at Massive Dynamic Sweden (MDS) are looking for a passionate individual to join our team and contribute to the development of cybersecurity scenarios. This is a unique opportunity to work on a large research-funded project aimed at raising awareness of cyber threats such as phishing, malware, and more through engaging educational materials.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop cybersecurity scenarios to raise awareness of cyber threats
Collaborate with the MDS team to create educational material
Manage project communications, ensuring smooth flow of information across the team
Participate in face-to-face meetings (some travel required)
Work closely with researchers to align scenario development with project objectives
Requirements:
Basic knowledge of cybersecurity concepts (e.g., phishing, malware)
Strong communication and organizational skills
Willingness to travel for project-related meetings
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in backend development
Familiarity with AI, especially in processing data from training scenarios
Ability to train scenarios based on collected data for future use
