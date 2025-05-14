Cybersecurity Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-05-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Cybersecurity Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in June, 6 month's contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description of the assignment:
SW & Electronics Platform department is responsible for the design of electrical architectures regarding topology, logic architecture, function allocation, base technologies, system safety and cybersecurity. Secure Platform within SW & Electronics Platform is responsible for all aspects of system safety and cybersecurity. Responsibilities within cybersecurity cover both onboard/in-vehicle and offboard/cloud aspects of cybersecurity.
As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will focus on in-vehicle and offboard vehicle systems so that those are following relevant cybersecurity requirements, processes and standards. The work will in many cases be done in close cooperation with other teams within the group and IT department. The work involves the complete development cycle from risk analysis, security concept design, requirement setting, interactions with suppliers as well as test activity planning and execution.
Examples of major tasks/activities:
Perform reviews and risk analysis (TARA: Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment)
Perform and support activities related to cybersecurity concepts, specifications and requirements
Perform cybersecurity join reviews with suppliers
Support cybersecurity testing, verification and validation (V&V) activities
Contribute to increase awareness and knowledge about cybersecurity within the organization
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
1-3 years of experience in cybersecurity work within the automotive area.
Experience of working with TARA (Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment) and/or cybersecurity concepts
Beneficial to have experience of working with automotive electrical systems, architecture and/or software
Knowledge about embedded system and/or software development and/or testing methodologies/tools
Knowledge about automotive and/or IT cybersecurity best practices, standards and regulations
M.Sc. or B.Sc. in Electrical, Computer Engineering, IT or equivalent area
Personal attributes:
Cultural awareness, especially Asian - European culture
Excellent skills in co-operation, teamwork and networking
Down-to-earth and inspiring personality to get things done in a pragmatic and proactive way
Capability of eliminating roadblocks to be able to deal with ambiguity, work under demanding conditions and create successful working climate in these situations
Positive mindset and "we-can-do-it" attitude, while taking collaborative and structured approach to reach the best possible outcome under the given circumstances
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is in June, 6 month's limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Kanika Singhal kanika@incluso.se +46 73-533 78 11 Jobbnummer
9338802