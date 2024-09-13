Cybersecurity Architect
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
As a Detection and Response Technical Architect, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining technical solutions to detect and respond to cybersecurity incidents within an organization. Your role will involve translating security requirements into technical designs, configuring security tools, and providing ongoing support to ensure the effectiveness of detection and response mechanisms.
With this new role, we want to drive our transformation for a security tech stack that is in line with Electrolux IT landscape and our cloud strategy.
What you will do:
Technical Solution Design for detecting and responding to cybersecurity incidents, ensuring alignment with security requirements and best practices.
Tool Configuration and optimization for security tools such as SIEMs XDRs, Attack surface and other detection and response technologies to enhance threat detection and incident response capabilities.
Be close and contribute as Incident Response Support. Provide technical support during security incidents, working closely with incident response teams to identify, contain, and remediate security threats.
Develop the work for Integration on security tools and technologies with existing systems and applications to streamline detection and response processes and enhance overall security posture.
Monitor the performance of security solutions, analyze security logs and alerts, and make recommendations for improvements to enhance detection accuracy and response efficiency.
Work close with our Security Architecture team. Create and maintain technical documentation, including design documents, configuration guides, and operational procedures to ensure consistency and knowledge transfer within the team.
Collaborate with cybersecurity engineers, and other stakeholders to implement and optimize security solutions, aligning technical capabilities with business requirements.
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Cybersecurity, or related field. Relevant certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or equivalent are preferred.
Proven experience in designing, configuring, and maintaining security tools and technologies for detection and response purposes.
Strong technical expertise in cybersecurity, network security, endpoint security, and threat intelligence.
Hands-on experience with security tools such as SIEM platforms, IDS/IPS solutions, EDR tools and threat intelligence feeds.
Strong communication skills to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and articulate technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
Detail-oriented with a focus on documenting technical designs, configurations, and procedures for knowledge sharing and continuity.
Location: This is a full-time position, based in Cracow (Poland) or at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden). Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on: ElectroluxGroup: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
8900636