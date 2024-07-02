Cyber Security Specialist
2024-07-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
Cyber security is an increasingly important area in the automotive industry and Volvo Cars makes all cars connected and provide a continuously enhanced experience for both new and existing cars. The Cyber Security Team within the Department Field Quality is responsible for delivering processes for Cyber Security for Connected Solution including Infotainment, Hardware and Connectivity.
We are now looking for people to strengthen our Cyber Security ownership with our team and to support our development teams within the field by increasing our team with Cyber Security Engineers. A CSE provides support to a all teams within Connected Experience regarding cybersecurity, when and as needed, in technical, process, method, and documentation perspectives.
What we offer
Connected Experience unit within R&D includes Solution Integration and Release, Connectivity, Infotainment Platform, Applications and Data & Diagnostics. Our vision and strategy are to maximize the attractiveness of owning and using a Volvo,
What you'll do
Working with Cyber Security means covering methods, tools, technologies and software architectures to ensure a strong level of Cyber security.
You will be a part of a network of technical specialists and architects with different domain expertise, e.g personal security, data science, software engineering. Your main responsibilities will be to:
* Support the ART's management team with cybersecurity management competence as a speaking partner.
* Support the ART's technical roles (e.g., Development Teams, Architects) with competence regarding cybersecurity.
* Support ART's technical roles (e.g., Development Teams, Architects) with cybersecurity development- and V&V- activities, but then always as a temporary team member, i.e., the responsibility for the work products always remain with the owning team.
* Support the ART's quality assurance by participating in verification reviews with a cybersecurity perspective.
* Support the ART's cybersecurity related sourcing (CS-SOW), evaluation of supplier's cybersecurity work and achievement of cybersecurity (CS-JR).
* Contribute to Cybersecurity CoP (community of practice) as an active member.
Do you fit the profile?
For you to fully enjoy this opportunity, we believe that you have a background in software or information technology with at least a Master's Degree or equivalent.
You have a long professional experience in Cyber Security Engineering and an excellent knowledge in and hands-on experience of software development and software architecture (embedded and/or cloud). You have a proven ability to analyze and make recommendations for technical design, to collaborate with a diverse set of stakeholders and to drive continuous improvements.
You have a strong passion and good knowledge of cybersecurity engineering best practices and product cybersecurity combined with a business acumen and technical know-how that allows you to help the organization to find ways to use relevant data in a responsible way through Cyber Security Engineering. Ersättning
