Cyber Security Specialist
Saab AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-06-25
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
Cyber Security threats has become one of our biggest challenges as a result of digitisation and aviation domain is no exception. The European Union EU has announced a directive EU 2016/1148, to address cyber security within the aviation business domain. This directive will affect our products and business in the near feature.
The role is to support the Saab Air traffic Management organisation with various Cyber Security issues within software development, delivery projects, M&S-activities and SDATS (Saab air navigation provider). The role is new in our organisation which gives the opportunity to both define the processes and also to work closely with the teams in the implementation.
We value commitment, creativity and low prestige in a tolerant work environment, where the team is more important than individual achievements. We work closely with our customers; therefore, you should be comfortable working with many different people.
ATM Tower Systems is a unit within Saab that develops world-leading air traffic control systems. The systems are used for support airport operations and manage air traffic in the most efficient and safe way, and is installed on a number of airports in the world. High quality is required for our products and is a keyword in all our processes. Our ATM operations are currently located in Gothenburg, Växjö and The Netherlands.
The most important tasks:
We work agile through all steps and have the opportunity to verify the functions in test systems to ensure the quality of the work. Main responsibilities are:
*
Monitoring of standards, rules and regulations, threats and hazards
*
Vulnerability Management
*
Point of contact for customer requirements, both ongoing contracts as well as in tender work
*
Support product management with product road map
*
Support product development to approach secure software solutions and code
Your profile
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree with a specialisation in IT security or equivalent experience with following profile:
*
Experience of Information and Cyber Security for 3+ years
*
Knowledge of recognised frameworks, standards and key regulations relevant to information security (e.g. ISO 27001, NIST) covering implementation, monitoring or audit experience
*
Broad technical knowledge within operating system (Windows and Linux), network, servers and firewalls
*
Used to work with and defining requirements and processes
*
Good communication, presentation and collaboration skills to be able to communicate effectively with different stakeholders in a business
*
Domain knowledge in Air Traffic Management would be desirable
As a person, you are self-motivated, creative and persistent and have a genuine interest in the cyber security domain. You are passionate about learning new technology, gaining domain knowledge and are happy to share your knowledge.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
If you want to be part of an innovative company that provides good development opportunities and develop the air traffic control system of the future, this is a job for you!
Please read more at https://www.saab.com/products/air/air-traffic-management
If you are interested in what benefits you can receive as an employee of Saab in Sweden, you can read about them here https://www.saab.com/career/saab-life/why-saab/benefits-in-sweden Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_27716". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
8768725