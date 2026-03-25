Cyber Security Metrics SME
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will support the development of a cyber security metrics and reporting framework in a complex organization with many stakeholders. In this role, you will contribute hands-on experience from similar initiatives and help turn lessons learned into practical recommendations.
You will work closely with the project team and project lead, advising on what to measure, how to measure it, and how to make sure reporting creates clear prioritization and action. The assignment combines strategic guidance with practical implementation support, with a strong focus on sustainable adoption.
Job DescriptionProvide expert guidance based on hands-on experience from delivering cyber security metrics and reporting frameworks.
Advise on which metrics to prioritize and how they should be designed and used.
Support the project team and project lead with practical recommendations for design and implementation choices.
Share proven approaches, common pitfalls, and success factors from similar initiatives.
Help align stakeholders around prioritized capabilities and meaningful reporting.
Contribute to a pragmatic setup where metrics support decision-making, prioritization, and follow-up.
Drive recommendations that strengthen long-term adoption of the metric framework.
RequirementsDeep hands-on experience from delivering cyber security reporting and metric frameworks in complex, multi-stakeholder organizations.
Experience from metrics-driven transformation initiatives.
Strong ability to advise stakeholders and communicate recommendations clearly.
Pragmatic and outcome-focused way of working.
Ability to translate delivery experience into concrete guidance for strategy, prioritization, and implementation.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7462373-1913543". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9819620