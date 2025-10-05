Cyber Security Engineer
Hirely AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-10-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hirely AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Sala
, Strängnäs
eller i hela Sverige
About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role:
We are seeking an experienced Cyber Security Engineer with deep domain knowledge in Substation Automation Systems and Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity. The ideal candidate will play a critical role in securing power infrastructure, ensuring compliance with industry standards, and protecting critical OT environments.
Key Responsibilities:
Security Audits: Conduct detailed cybersecurity audits and risk assessments across substation and control system environments.
Security Implementation & Architecture: Design and implement cybersecurity architectures and hardening strategies tailored for OT networks and substation systems.
Incident Response & Threat Management: Lead investigations of cybersecurity incidents, perform root cause analysis, and develop mitigation strategies.
Compliance & Regulatory Alignment: Ensure adherence to industry regulations and standards such as NERC CIP, IEC 62443, and IEEE standards.
Collaboration & Stakeholder Engagement:Work closely with engineering, IT, compliance teams, and external stakeholders to promote a unified cybersecurity posture.
Requirements:
In-depth knowledge of Substation Automation Protocols:
IEC 61850, DNP3, Modbus, MMS, GOOSE messaging
Hands-on experience with:
SCADA, RTU, IED, and EMS systems
Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS)
Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)
Endpoint Protection for OT environments
Strong grasp of OT network segmentation, firewall configuration, and secure remote access solutions
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
An annual wellness allowance of 3,500 SEK to support your health and wellbeing Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hirely AB
(org.nr 559522-3099), https://jobbify.se Arbetsplats
Justera Group Jobbnummer
9540877