Customer Support Swedish Speaking - Full-Time (Hybrid Working in Malta)
Besedo AB / Kundservicejobb
2026-03-04
Join a vibrant international team dedicated to making the Internet a safer place for everyone!
Who are we?
Besedo is a tech company delivering Trust & Safety solutions to online marketplaces worldwide. Every year, we review and moderate over 500 million pieces of user-generated content and block more than 40 million fraud attempts - helping online platforms stay safe and trusted for millions of users. Besedo has headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden) and employs over 350 employees in 5 offices in different countries. Implio is our all-in-one SaaS moderation platform that combines state-of-the-art AI (deep learning, NLP, computer vision) with a powerful user interface for human moderation and powerful analytics. The result is an easy-to-use content moderation solution that enables companies to reduce risks, protect their users and build safer online environments.
Learn more about Implio in this video, and discover more about Besedo on our website.
About the Role:
As Customer Support Agent, you will be responsible for providing high-quality support to users while ensuring a safe and positive online experience. You will handle customer inquiries, review cases, and resolve issues efficiently in line with company policies and client guidelines.
Your Responsibilities:
Supporting users and answer their questions via email.
Participating in regular training sessions to learn and maintain expert knowledge of publication rules, market trends and moderation best practices.
Collaborating with your team members.
Providing feedback to managers on trends, common end-user mistakes and questions. You are our eyes and ears and you know the users the best!
Giving input on improvements of publication rules to improve user experiences.
Manage complaints and disputes between buyers and sellers, ensuring adherence to company policies and guidelines.
