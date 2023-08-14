Customer Support Engineer for AEW
2023-08-14
A service oriented Aircraft engineer with great communications skills to develop customer awareness and support our customers in all technical and operation aspects.
Your role
You will be part of an expanding international support team ensuring our customers optimal life cycle availability on Saab special mission aircraft products based on Global6000, Saab2000 or Saab340 platforms. In this role you therefore need to be prepared to travel in order to provide customer support on site.
You will develop customer relations with various activities both in and outside Sweden and it is an essential role of the interface with Saab local operations. You will actively communicate with both Engineering, Program Management, Sourcing and Sales.
The main responsibility is to respond and submit answers to raised customer question(s) using the full Saab organisation and expertise. The tasks will vary in complexity and scope and your individual development plan is very important to us and will reflect according to your earlier experiences and interests.
Your profile
You are a Team player with an interest of sharing knowledge and experiences with both colleagues and customers. You are energetic with the ability to identify possibilities, act on them and make things happen.
It 's not a requirement, but it 's meritorious if you have documented experience of aircraft maintenance and holder of a EASA part-66 or RML license. It 's also a merit if you have experience on one of the aircraft types; Global6000, Saab2000 or Saab340.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
In-Service Support, a part of Product Unit Airborne Solutions, delivers services and integrated support solutions for cost effective support of systems and platforms during the complete life cycle.
PU Airborne Solutions is now in an intensive phase with several ongoing delivery projects and marketing activities for future business. We delivers Airborne Surveillance Aircraft with a life cycle perspective.
Our business aims to establish and support the customer capability to operate and maintain systems like Global Eye.
Saab as a company is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
