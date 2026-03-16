Customer Success & Data Operations Associate
Ethira AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ethira AB i Stockholm
About Ethira
Ethira is an early-stage startup based in Stockholm building technology solutions to automate third-party risk management monitoring for regulated financial institutions and high growth tech companies. We are a small, fast-moving team backed by venture capital, and we are looking for hungry, scrappy individuals who want to get in on the ground floor and help shape the company's trajectory.
About the Role
We are looking for a Customer Success & Data Operations Associate to serve as the critical bridge between our customers and our engineering team. In this role, you will own the customer data onboarding experience end-to-end: working directly with customers to understand their data, cleaning and normalizing it for ingestion into our platform, and ensuring a smooth, service-minded implementation process. You will be our customers' primary point of contact for data-related matters and will work closely with the engineering team to resolve technical issues and feed product insights back into the roadmap.
This is a hands-on, high-ownership role at an early-stage company. You should be comfortable operating across the full spectrum - from cleaning messy CSV files to hopping on a call with a customer to walk them through an integration. We need someone who will figure things out, move fast, and deliver a very high level of customer service.
Key Responsibilities
Customer Data Onboarding & Operations
Own the end-to-end data onboarding process for new customers, including data ingestion, cleaning, normalization, and validation*
Work directly with customers to understand their data formats, resolve discrepancies, and ensure a smooth handoff into the platform
Develop and maintain repeatable processes for handling diverse and often messy data sources across the insurance and financial services verticals
Build expertise in the product's data model and become the go-to person for data-related questions internally and externally
Customer Success & Relationship Management
Serve as a primary customer-facing contact post-sale, delivering a high-touch, service-minded experience throughout implementation and ongoing usage
Hand-hold customers through onboarding, proactively identifying and resolving issues before they escalate
Provide responsive, high-attention customer service that meets the service expectations of international enterprise customers
Gather customer feedback and translate it into actionable insights for the product and engineering teams
Product & Engineering Bridge
Act as the liaison between the commercial team and the engineering team, ensuring alignment on customer requirements, product capabilities, and the development roadmap
Work closely with engineers to troubleshoot data issues, scope integration requirements, and determine technical feasibility for customer requests
Develop deep product knowledge so that you can field technical questions confidently during sales conversations and customer calls
Identify recurring data and integration patterns and help systematize solutions to reduce future onboarding effort
Product Expert
Become the definitive product expert across the entire platform - know every feature, capability, integration, and edge case so that no customer question goes unanswered during the sales process
Partner with the sales team to deliver tailored product demos and live walkthroughs that address each prospect's specific use case, data environment, and pain points
Community & Networking
Attend startup and industry events in Stockholm to build relationships, generate leads, and represent Ethira in the local ecosystem
Contribute to the company's presence in the Stockholm tech and fintech community
Qualifications Required
Bachelor's degree in a quantitative or analytical field (e.g. data science, finance, economics, physics, engineering, or similar)
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a demonstrated ability to work with data (cleaning, transformation, analysis)
Native or native-level English communication skills, both written and verbal
Customer-facing orientation with strong interpersonal skills and a natural ability to build rapport
Self-starter mentality: comfortable with ambiguity, able to figure things out independently, and willing to take ownership of problems end-to-end
Willingness to work hard in a demanding early-stage startup environment with high expectations
Nice to Have
Experience with data engineering tools and concepts (ETL pipelines, data normalization, SQL, Python, or similar)
Familiarity with financial services data and workflows
Experience in a startup or high-growth environment
Interest in AI/ML applications, particularly in the context of automating data workflows or building internal tooling
Familiarity with customer success tooling, CRM data, sales enablement, etc.
What We Offer
Ground-floor opportunity at a venture-backed startup with significant room for growth and career development
Direct exposure to customers, product strategy, and company-building from day one
A collaborative, fast-paced team environment in Stockholm's vibrant tech ecosystem
The chance to shape your oown role and grow into areas of the business that match your strengths and interests Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31
E-post: support@ethira.dev Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ethira AB
(org.nr 559531-1480)
Luntmakargatan 26 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9801056