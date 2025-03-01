Customer Service Representative
2025-03-01
As a Customer Service Representative you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the seamless flow of materials and products within the supply chain. As a member of the Supply Chain team, you will guarantee efficient on-time delivery of finished products to the markets by coordinating transportation, maintaining optimal inventory levels, and contributing to the overall success of our supply chain operations. You will collaborate closely with colleagues in the Sales, Quality, and Finance departments on ongoing projects.
Key Responsibilities
Your responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
Coordinating and processing orders and deliveries to clients.
Coordinating with freight forwarders to arrange transportation for products.
Ensuring timely and accurate order fulfilment to meet customer expectations and warehouse activities.
Coordinating logistics activities with internal partners mainly sales, quality, finance and projects.
Maintaining accurate records and documentation for QMS purposes.
Monitoring and updating inventory levels of materials and products to prevent stockouts or overstock situations.
Supporting contingency plans to address unforeseen challenges in logistics operations.
Participating in ongoing improvement projects.
Identifying opportunities for process improvements.
Monitoring the shipping and receiving of materials, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and company policies.
Qualifications
Experience in Supply Chain operations, especially in the customer service field.
Experience coordinating and processing orders and deliveries to clients.
Proven experience in Supply Chain coordination and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) within the pharmaceutical industry, or medical device.
Experience in ERP systems and using Microsoft Excel for efficient data management and analysis. Proficiency in Oracle NetSuite is beneficial.
Fluency in English, with excellent oral and written communication skills. Swedish is preferable.
Personality
You are structured and detail-oriented, with a natural ability to bring order to complex processes.
You are deeply committed to understanding the needs and challenges of customers, with a focus on delivering exceptional experiences.
You bring a resilient, can-do attitude and enjoy problem-solving initiatives.
You work seamlessly within cross-functional teams to drive successful outcomes.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Arbetsgivare Nordberg Medical AB
(org.nr 559068-5946)
Hälsovägen 7
141 57 HUDDINGE
9195851