Customer Service Representative
Baxter Medical AB / Kundservicejobb / Stockholm Visa alla kundservicejobb i Stockholm
2024-07-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Baxter Medical AB i Stockholm
, Sigtuna
, Lund
, Luleå
eller i hela Sverige
This is where you save and sustain lives
At Baxter, we are deeply connected by our mission. No matter your role at Baxter, your work makes a positive impact on people around the world. You'll feel a sense of purpose throughout the organization, as we know our work improves outcomes for millions of patients.
Baxter's products and therapies are found in almost every hospital worldwide, in clinics and in the home. For over 85 years, we have pioneered significant medical innovations that transform healthcare.
Together, we create a place where we are happy, successful and inspire each other. This is where you can do your best work.
Join us at the intersection of saving and sustaining lives-where your purpose accelerates our mission.
Summary
You will join our Customer Service team as a Customer Service Representative based in Stockholm and will be a primary contact for customer inquiries, order processing, and coordinating customer service needs with other functions as required (such as with product availability issues). You will serve as a customer contact (by telephone or email) regarding such matters as ordering, scheduling, and shipping.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
Receives and process orders via telephone, mail, and EDI until invoiced.
Respond to customer questions and requests via telephone or mail.
Log and solve customer related issues with regards to shipments, invoices orders etc.
Daily backup order monitoring and release backorder.
Maintenance of customer, Master data
May setup new accounts
Support business with information when applicable
Collaborate with cross-functional teams in Customer service-related projects.
Qualifications
Ability to operate a personal computer and appropriate software packages.
Good communications skills as well as good interpersonal and organizational skills.
High school diploma required.
Previous experience in Customer Service.
Fluent Finnish, Swedish and English.
Flexibility, organization and self-drive to deal with customer requirements.
A team player who can adapt to change and overcome challenges.
Ability to establish trusted relationships with external customers and internal contacts.
Possesses a curious mind with the ability to learn new concepts and skills quickly.
What we can offer
A challenging opportunity for you and a chance to work in a diverse and experienced team with a great mix of people. Joining Baxter means joining a team that you can truly learn from!
Independent position with an opportunity to build your own strategy and make a real impact.
A chance to further build your professional experience in health care.
Internal training tailored to business needs and career goals.
Stability of employment in a recognizable and established company. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Baxter Medical AB
(org.nr 556171-0657)
Torshamnsgatan 35 (visa karta
)
164 94 KISTA Arbetsplats
Baxter Medical AB Jobbnummer
8805714