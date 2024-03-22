Customer Service Officer To Our Emea Team
2024-03-22
About the position
We are looking for new colleagues to join our team within Customer Service. The position as Customer Service Officer is important for Perstorp. High quality and service to our customers is vital for us to continue our successful journey. We aim to be the natural partner for our customers by providing excellent service, building long lasting relationships and to deliver that little extra that the customer does not expect.
You will be part of a team that works towards EMEA region. We are about 30 Customer Service Officers in the team, divided into 3 smaller teams with focus on different regions and product segments. We are of different ages and cultural background. This contributes to a stimulating work environment where we share energy and support each other. We offer our team colleagues the possibility to work remotely 3 days per week, but 2 days presence at the office in Perstorp per week is mandatory.
You will primarily work with order entry, transportation, shipments and invoicing. In our work no day is the same as the previous day. Most requests come via email but you handle a portion of your work over telephone as well. During a normal work day you will have contact with both internal and external stakeholders.
The work itself is characterized by being high paced and at times very intense. During a normal work day you will need to solve varying disturbances. For example; the customer might not have right credit limit so you need to contact the sales department, the supply at a specific production site is too low so you need to get in contact with another site, make price adjustments, take care of transportation issues, handle rush orders and much more.
During your first month you will undergo our introduction program. You will be given a mentor, get to know our processes, systems and the normal work flow during a day. When you are ready you will be handed your own accounts that you will be responsible for.
This is a temporary employment at Site Perstorp, with possibility for becoming a permanent employment. We are looking for new colleagues that will join us for at least 12 months. For the right candidate there are many different of opportunities for personal development within the Perstorp Group.
Who are you?
A part from language skills the most important factor for us is your personal traits and attitude. You should have an interest in providing service and support while being business minded. Maybe you have experience from service and administration or maybe you have an educational background within logistics or Customer Service?
We are looking for a colleague with a "can do" mentality, nothing is impossible for you and you take pride in delivering on your promises. You are structured, solution oriented and a true team player that can cope with stress.
You are fluent in English. Swedish is a plus but not mandatory. We expect you to be open to learning Swedish.
To be successful in this position you should also feel comfortable with learning and managing different computer software. If you have worked with SAP or Salesforce it is a plus but not mandatory.
Additional information
We are working with continuous selection so please send us your application as soon as possible.
For more information about the position contact Jenny Andersson, Customer Service Manager, at jenny.andersson@perstorp.com
or +46 733 133 850
Employment type: Temporary employment for 12 months with possibility for permanent employment
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp Group is since October 2022 a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysia 's leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group.
Learn more at www.perstorp.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-21
Perstorp Group
Kontakt
