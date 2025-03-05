Customer Service & Marketing Representative
Incluso AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Customer Service & Marketing Representative for Geobear Sweden in Stockholm. This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
Geobear is a global contractor focusing on saving tax payers money and reducing frustration of metropolitan inhabitants by avoiding closures of major road and rail lines. We also help homeowners to repair foundation soil problems without having to move out, and keep businesses and factories running during subsidence repair. We serve infrastructure, commercial and residential customers globally. Geobear provides a non-disruptive and value adding alternative to conventional underpinning to solve foundation subsidence problems - from the tundra to the jungle. You can read more here www.geobear.se
Responsibilities
1. Customer Service & Relationship
Interview & log customer calls (phone inquiries)
Maintain the Geobear mailbox, interview & log customer mail inquiries
Maintain Messenger inquiries, interview & log customer inquiries coming from social media
Replying FB and Instagram comments and turning the discussion in the comments into opportunities (turning FB and Instagram users into customers)
Linkedin - replying comments and turning the discussion in the comments into opportunities (turning Linkedin users into customers)
Maintain CRM data
Log customer complaints
After sales calls, log customer's feedback (weekly & monthly, all sectors)
Log other customers interviews: e.g. reasons for closed-lost opportunities
Replying any other calls
Be a 'contact' person when customers can not reach sales.
Managing other calls about invoices, contracts, drawings, etc
Collecting testimonials (both: paper & e-mailed)
Setting up residential site visits for sales
Office Mail manage and respond
Website chat (Tidio)
2. Marketing Representative Sweden
Deal with brochure requests
Arranging office merchandize: stamps, business cards, envelopes, office utilities
Arranging translations needed EN to SE and vice versa
Manage Social Media Sweden
Content creation and writing, create content for website and social media ®
Manage SWE case studies (interviews, writing, approvals, PDF layouts)
Manage SWE Brochures, leaflets (translations, texts, layouts)
Email campaigns via Hunter or Mailchimp to help sales follow-up
Help with arranging company events: Internal meetings, Trainings/Seminar,
Customer events
Other marketing support as needed
3. Finance, HR, ICT, Sales, Admin
Raising invoices.
Follow up and update SF as required
CS invoices (Pleo) to Financial team weekly/monthly
Office keys record keeping and issuing
Drawings to RES customers after each project
Responsible for scanning all letters and mails received at office address
Other special tasks which shall be agreed with Sales Director and Managing Director.
This role requires fluency in both Swedish and English.
The role is a full-time and permanent position with six months' probation time. This position is desired to be filled as soon as possible. The Geobear office is located in Kungsängen outside Stockholm and the role is hybrid which means work can be carried out both at home and from the office; minimum one day per week needs to be spent at the office.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Geobear Sweden Jobbnummer
9203048