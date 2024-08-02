Customer Service Agent (53322)
Vestas Northern Europe AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö
2024-08-02
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vestas Northern Europe AB i Malmö
, Burlöv
, Landskrona
, Laholm
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Are you enthusiastic about customer service? Do you have a commercial understanding and a solution-focused mindset? Then this position as a Customer Service Agent might be the next opportunity for you!
Region NCE > SBU NCE Service > Customer Care Sweden
Vestas NCE is a sales business unit covering countries in Northern and Central Europe. We are responsible for the sales function, project, installation, and service of wind farms throughout these regions. The Service department is responsible for service, service sales, and maintenance of the wind turbines within the Nordic countries.
In this position, you will be a part of the Nordic Service organization and assist the Customer Service Management team by providing internal and external reports. You will support and communicate solutions to our Swedish customers by phone, email and reports directly to customers, ensuring execution of contracts handling the customer relationship, and seeking aftermarket sales.
Responsibilities
Customer Service Agent is the link between the customer and Vestas Service Management. This role is created to handle the customer's request at the required service level and make sure we deliver according to the contract and meet customer expectations. Your responsibilities are
Receiving and handling customer requests as well as maintaining good operational relations with all types of customers from a Long-term Customer Business Relations and Customers Service Administration perspective
Contribute to our sale of after sales products and services and contractual interpretation
Meetings internally with Vestas and externally with customers requiring preparation, travel and follow-up
Handling multiple fixed, daily tasks concerning customer issues. Making sure that all customer communication is handled and registered in CRM
Ensuring effective communication with our service planning team. Forwarding all other requests to the relevant department and follow up on the progress. Creating service orders and instructions to service technicians and other parts of the service organization
Keeping customers informed of the progress of planned and unplanned service and notify them of any possible delays as well as maintaining personal records of all contact with each customer and checking contract coverage of incoming work requests
Contribute to the continuous improvement of both general work routines and formal procedures
Qualifications
Previous experience of customer support and maintaining long-term customer relationships
Good knowledge of internal sales and administrative skills
Professional verbal and written communication skills in Swedish, and English
Experience with ERP and CRM systems
High-level skills in MS Office
Experience with SAP, SF is beneficial
Competencies
A positive approach with a can-do mind set and true motivation towards giving the customer a great service experience as well as see the customers perspective
Innovative and independent, takes initiative and is action oriented towards continuous improvements
Team-oriented people person
Detail-oriented, organized and structured with a high focus on quality
Ability to cope with stress in an ever-changing environment
Service-minded approach with a significant business motivation who can secure the daily workflow
Knowledge/interest in technology and renewable energy
What we offer
We offer an exciting job with great opportunities for professional and personal development in an inspiring, hard-working, and international work environment in the renewable energy sector. We highly value initiative, responsibility and the right balance between creativity and quality in all solutions. You will have good opportunities to build your career in Vestas, when demonstrating aspiration, capacity, and potential.
Additional information
Your primary work location will be Malmö, Sweden. You should expect some travel activity, approximately 15 days per year.
If the above match your skills and qualifications, please apply no later than 01.09.2024. Please note: We do amend or withdraw our jobs and reserve the right to do so at any time, including prior to the advertised closing date.
For additional information about the position, please contact: Recruiter Rebecka Thorell at rbthr@vestas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vestas Northern Europe AB
(org.nr 556443-1574), https://careers.vestas.com/job/Malm%C3%B6-Customer-Service-Agent-Sk%C3%A5n/1081165701/
Grophusgatan 5 (visa karta
)
200 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Vestas Northern Europe AB Jobbnummer
8821526