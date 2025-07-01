Customer Sales Responsible/Business Developer
Saab AB / Säljarjobb / Linköping Visa alla säljarjobb i Linköping
2025-07-01
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your role
This role provides an exceptional opportunity to influence Saab's future business success. You will work in a dynamic, streamlined team environment, with a focus on external business development activities.
As a Customer Sales Responsible/Business Developer, you will be a pivotal member of the team shaping the future of the Advanced Jet Pilot Training System T-7 within Saab's Business Unit Aerospace Systems. We operate globally, collaborating with other Saab sites and business partners. Our portfolio includes the T-7 program in partnership with Boeing and commercial airframe assemblies for leading aerospace companies.
This role offers a unique blend of strategic planning, customer engagement, and business development, all within a dynamic and international environment. The role is based in Linköping, with frequent domestic and international travel.
Some of your responsibilities are:
* Build and nurture strong relationships with customers, partners, governmental bodies, and authorities.
* Analyse customer needs and market trends to align with our product portfolio.
* Develop capture strategies, win plans, and identify business opportunities.
* Conduct stakeholder mapping, competitive analysis, and strategic reviews.
* Support offer preparation, negotiations, and customer handovers.
* Support budget planning and order intake forecasting.
* Coordinate market pricing with the Product Sales Responsible (PSR) and partner Boeing.
* Present to top management and support marketing and sales communications.
* Ensure compliance with export control laws and authorizations.
* Initiate and coordinate Industrial Cooperation activities when applicable.
Your Profile
To thrive in this role, you should be a strategic, proactive, and culturally aware individual with strong stakeholder management and customer influence skills. You feel comfortable navigating complex business contexts and enjoy representing Saab externally. You are attentive to both the needs of the organization and the customer with ability to identify opportunities enabling you to adapt well to different circumstances. You have leadership qualities and an ability to build trust and commitment with your clients and colleagues. You are an excellent communicator, collaborator, and have a keen eye for identifying opportunities.
Wanted skills and experience
* Proven experience in business development, sales, or a related field
* A good understanding of business principles, including political and financial landscapes.
* Knowledge of customer procurement processes and decision-making structures.
* Experience with various marketing and sales tools.
* Strong communication, presentation, and negotiation skills.
* Cultural awareness and networking skills across regions.
* Familiarity with export control laws and compliance practices.
* Knowledge of pilot training and pilot training products is considered beneficial but not required. Any relevant experience or interest in this area is an asset.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_34875". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Jobbnummer
9411018