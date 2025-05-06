Customer Management Business Expert
2025-05-06
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Short description: Translate business requirements into process and systems needs on behalf of their value stream for a specific business segment or tool. They work with the Process team to find solutions that maximize business value while improving harmonization, efficiency, and cost effectiveness. Lead global process compliance, operational performance for defined KPIs and end-users capability development.
Key responsibilities:
Value Stream & Process
• Provide global business expertise and support in projects and beyond
• Participate in global process review activities incl. preparation and follow-up
• Translate business needs and project deliverables into system & process requirements
• Set and detail CI Gap requirements, support User Acceptance testing and drive CI implementation
• Lead continuous improvement opportunity discussions with markets
• Support process simplification and automation for CSD operations
Competence Development
• Lead process and tools material content development/review in close collaboration with Process Team
• Deliver process and tools competence development activities to markets
• Drive BEX capability development and secure competence profiles are actual and complete
• Capture, analyse and cascade best practice across CSD team
Performance
• Deploy and analyze KPI performance and statistical data to drive business improvements
• Support KPI design and report development
Master Data
• Ensure effective master data and GBR set-up and support standardization activities
Critical Experience:
• 5 years operational experience
• Deep knowledge and solid business experience
• Excellent Change Management skills and experience
• Experience in driving significant improvement activities & projects
• AI, RPA and data analytics knowledge
Profile:
• Recognized informal authority and natural seniority
• Consistent leadership behaviour
• Energized by working with a wide net of business and process stakeholders in a global context
• Very positive and forward-thinking mindset
• Insights in future vision of CSD digital footprint
• Balanced process and business orientation
• Autonomic behaviour as well as team player
• Strong drive for results
• Ability to deliver on time and under pressure
• Excellent communication skills
• Leading cross cultural
Please complete and submit your CV in English to HR.Res.Admin.Sweden@tetrapak.com
no later than 2025-05-16
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
