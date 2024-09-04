Customer Fulfilment Unit Operations Leader
2024-09-04
Who you are
You have the will to drive continuous improvement in the way we operate our units across Ingka! You want to understand the IKEA business and customer needs and influence business improvements with a focus on customer satisfaction in an Omnichannel playing field. You are passionate about leading business through people and strongly believe in every individual's potential. As a person, you enjoy applying a strategic, tactical, and operational approach to seeking business opportunities from a customer perspective. Finally, you feel inspired by the IKEA vision, values, and culture.
To succeed in this role, you bring several years of experience working with fulfillment unit operations end to end (store or central), proven experience of meeting and interacting with various business partners, and working experience on a tactical and operational level. Through your leadership skills, you have the proven ability to make a difference by positively influencing the business directly and through collaboration. Meeting and interacting with various business partners, especially in matrix relationships, and knowing about building long-lasting relationships through all levels is something you enjoy as an integral part of your work.
You have knowledge in the following areas:
• excellent knowledge of Omnichannel Network-related IKEA processes, supply chain, warehousing operations, and service business, leading to excellence in customer fulfillment
• excellent understanding of key performance measurement used to plan, follow up, and steer the business with a customer-centric approach and understanding of the financial impact on the total network
• excellent understanding of the customer and co-worker needs, demands, and expectations on the markets
• apply market and industry knowledge to achieve organizational goals and objectives; understand market specifics when making decisions
• good change management and leading in the unknown/exploring
• good knowledge of and interest in existing and new technologies and equipment within the area of customer fulfillment (eg, automation, ergonomics)
• knowledge of different leadership styles and needs as well as appropriate use for different situations
• excellent knowledge of how to identify and involve relevant stakeholders in a project, process, or question to make things happen
• knowledge of relevant IT solution landscapes associated with Customer Fulfilment
• good understanding of customer trends and could connect fulfillment solutions with customer wishes as they evolve
You have a collaborative mindset, build relationships across the organization, and have influence and personal impact. You have the analytical capability to translate business and customer needs into development initiatives and the ability to act within the global framework to achieve goals. Finally, you identify opportunities and needs and drive change within the organization, acting in multi-cultural, interdependent, and matrix environments.
Your responsibilities
As Customer Fulfilment Unit Operations Leader, together with the Group Fulfilment Unit Operations team, you will establish and ensure operational excellence in the area of customer order fulfillment and replenishment, with a long-term focus based on the organization's vision.
In the role of Customer Fulfilment Unit Operations Leader, you will be responsible for:
• high-performing operations and an efficient omnichannel network connected to all fulfillment operations across Ingka-operated units
• monitoring availability, logistics costs and sustainability affecting the retail result and to initiate actions, when necessary, to reduce these costs
• responsible for enabling closing the gap in operational performance, lifting efficiency and quality
• responsible for contributing with both knowledge and resources to optimize operational and omnichannel development, supporting the planned omnichannel network to be in place in all markets
• responsible for creating standard operating procedures and ways of working, including documentation and regular review as well as communication and training of relevant receivers, for planning, execution, and follow up to enable an efficient and well-functioning operations
• responsible for providing support, guidance, and sharing of best practices for all fulfillment operations in all IKEA units with the respective market function to secure an inspiring and motivating environment where people and talent are continuously developed, including long-term competence building and succession planning, diversity, and inclusion.
Our team within IKEA
Do you want to be part of fulfilling customers dreams? Do you want to contribute to a bigger scope and make a difference for the many co-workers? Come and join Fulfilment and Core Services (F&CS).
F&CS plays a fundamental role in making IKEA Omnichannel retailing a reality. To support IKEA in achieving business objectives, F&CS is a customer-centric, fully integrated, process-oriented organisation with an end-to-end approach. Enabling us to develop our business and deliver results across functions together with our partners. We focus on providing a seamless shopping experience with great quality in all touchpoints for the many people.
Group Fulfilment Unit Operations, on behalf of Group Fulfilment & Core Services, is accountable for leading and enabling the continuous improvement of business, development of people, and excellence in Fulfilment and Replenishment Unit Operations, with co-workers and customers in focus across Ingka Group and countries.
We do this by securing global direction, standards, and requirements in operations, structures, ways of working, documentation, and communication to deliver excellence in operations and an excellence customer experience at the lowest possible cost in all Fulfillment and Replenishment Unit Operations.
Questions and support? Let's connect!
We appreciate your application as soon as possible, but please no later than August 9th, 2024. Interviews will be conducted over Teams.
