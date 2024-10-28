Customer Experience Manager
2024-10-28
Join our team as a Customer Experience Manager
and play a pivotal role in shaping our competitive logistic offer to drive sales, market share, and customer satisfaction to new heights! If you're passionate about strategic planning, customer delivery experience, and collaborative initiatives, this role is for you!
Mission:
* Develop a competitive logistic offer tailored to different customer segments, channels, and VIP customers
* Understand and align with the logistic offer environment in different territories
* Drive collaborative initiatives with Sales to enhance customer delivery experience
Key Responsibilities:
* Execute the global strategy of customer delivery experience
* Define the logistic offer framework and action plan across multiple countries
* Ensure effective application of collaborative processes
Main Activities:
* Tailor the Commercial Logistics Offer (CLO) by customer segment and incorporate Customer Process Capabilities
* Negotiate and review logistic offers with front offices annually
* Promote and ensure awareness of logistic offers within sales organizations
* Drive the deployment and usage of Customer Process Capabilities
* Lead and promote the monetization of logistics services
* Oversee the Logistic Efficiency for Distributors (LED) program and support the VIP program of Global Solutions
Why us?
Schneider Electric is leading the digital transformation of energy management and automation. Our technologies enable the world to use energy in a safe, efficient and sustainable manner. We strive to promote a global economy that is both ecologically viable and highly productive.
EUR25.7bn global revenue
137 000+ employees in 100+ countries
45% of revenue from IoT
5% of revenue devoted for R&D
