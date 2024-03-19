Customer Demand Manager
2024-03-19
Join the Future with Perstorp
Step into the future with us at Perstorp as a Customer Demand Manager! If you're a forward-thinking individual with a knack for predicting trends and a passion for making a difference, we're looking for you.
Your Role
As a member of our Marketing & Business Excellence team, you'll be the crystal ball that helps us anticipate our customers' needs. You'll have the unique opportunity to collaborate across the company and gain a holistic view of our operations. Your role will be pivotal in our Integrated Business Planning (IBP) process, managing demand fluctuations, ensuring forecast accuracy, and guiding decision-making when demand deviates from the plan.
Your Responsibilities
Develop and deliver the company-wide Customer Demand Plan, a critical input for production planning, financial outlook, and strategic planning.
Lead monthly Demand Review Meetings and yearly Strategy Demand Outlook Review Meetings, ensuring all participants are well-prepared.
Document the assumptions for the Financial Outlook Customer Demand Plan and the Strategy Demand Outlook Plan.
Provide Demand Control support and tools for managing demand fluctuations.
Monitor Metrics and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to demand planning activities and outputs, identifying and rectifying any adverse behaviors.
Participate in, provide support and advice for relevant projects.
Who You Are
You hold a Master's degree in Business Administration, Chemical Engineering, Supply Chain or equivalent with at least 5 years of relevant experience.
You are fluent in spoken and written English.
You have a solid understanding of demand planning concepts, methodologies, and best practices.
You are analytical, results-oriented with excellent influencing and relationship-building skills.
You have excellent communication and stakeholder management skills with a strong focus on team and collaborative ways of working.
Previous experience working with a demand forecasting tool would be a merit.
What We Offer
At Perstorp, we offer a dynamic work environment with diverse tasks and development opportunities. You'll be working with state-of-the-art technology and be part of a team that values collaboration and purpose. As one of our colleagues puts it, "The role of Customer Demand Manager is like being the conductor of an orchestra, bringing all the pieces together to create a harmonious symphony." Join us and be part of our success story!
Other information
This position is based in Malmö and offers a flexible, hybrid work lifestyle.
This is a permanent position.
Perstorp thanks all applicants for their interest; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 135 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp Group is since October 2022 a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysia 's leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group.
Learn more at www.perstorp.com
