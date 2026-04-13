Customer Delivery Head
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-13
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Role Summary
HCLTech is hiring a Customer Delivery Head (CDH) to own end-to-end service delivery and P&L for a large portfolio of enterprise clients. This role is accountable for delivery excellence, financial performance, client satisfaction, and leadership of global teams across complex IT services engagements.
Key Responsibilities
Full P&L ownership: revenue growth, margins, forecasting, and cost optimization
Drive stable, SLA-driven delivery with strong governance and operational rigor
Implement strong governance models aligned to ITIL / Agile / DevOps / Managed Services frameworks
Lead governance forums (such as SteerCo, Exec Reviews, Ops Governance) and manage escalations
Lead transitions and transformations in run and new deliveries
Ability to scale operations while driving cost efficiency and innovation
Partner with Sales/Pre-Sales on new wins, renewals, and account growth
Build and lead senior delivery leadership teams, talent and succession management
Ensure adherence to security, compliance, audit, and regulatory requirements
Experience & Profile
20+ years in IT services / digital / infrastructure services
Prior role as DU Head / Practice Head / Large Account Delivery Leader
Proven P&L ownership of multi-million-dollar portfolios
Strong experience with global delivery models (onshore/offshore/nearshore)
Track record in enterprise client management and large-scale transformations
What Success Looks Like
Consistent margin improvement and revenue growth
High client satisfaction and contract renewals
Stable operations with reduced escalations and risks
Visible impact through automation, transformation, and innovation adoption
Strong leadership bench and low critical-talent attrition Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
E-post: shubhangimishra@hcltech.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
(org.nr 556955-5609)
Odinsgatan 13 Vån 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9850696