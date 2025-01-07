Customer Care Representative to Iron Mountain
2025-01-07
At Iron Mountain, we recognize that a job well done has a positive impact on our customers, our employees and our planet. That's why we need smart, committed people who want to be part of Iron Mountain and start with us. Whether you're looking to start your career or make a change, get in touch and talk to us and we'll see how we can ensure your power at work is lifted and strengthened at Iron Mountain.
We offer expert, sustainable solutions in archive and information management, digital transformation services, data centers, lifecycle management and art storage, handling and logistics. We proudly work every day with our 225,000 customers worldwide to preserve their priceless items, get more out of their inventory and protect their data integrity in innovative and socially responsible ways. Are you curious to be part of our growth story while developing your skills in a culture that welcomes your unique contributions? If so, let's start the conversation.
Iron Mountain is now looking for a dedicated Customer Service Representative to join our fantastic team in Örebro!
Description:
In this role at Iron Mountain, you will work to provide exceptional customer service in the Swedish customer service departments. You will be the first point of contact for all customer enquiries, providing fast and professional customer support, finding solutions or escalating as necessary to ensure total customer satisfaction. You will also answer telephone inquiries from customers, liaise with all departments and investigate customer enquiries, process orders received by email whilst striving to deliver world class service in accordance with service level agreements and performance measures (KPIs).
With the position you will be part of a fantastic team of 14 other people, where 5 (including you and your manager) are based out of our office in Örebro. Hear from your future manager about the team dynamics and her leadership: "We prioritize open communication, ensuring that every member's ideas and feedback are valued. Regular team meetings and brainstorming sessions keep us aligned and motivated. Together, we celebrate our successes and learn from our setbacks, always striving to improve and achieve our goals and objectives.
Inclusivity ensures that every team member feels valued and empowered to contribute their best. Together, we create a workplace where everyone can thrive, leading to greater overall performance and achievement of our goals.
I motivate and engage my team members by fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone feels valued and heard. I provide regular feedback to help them stay on track and recognize their progress.
I encourage continuous learning and skill enhancement. I also ensure that each team member's contributions are acknowledged and celebrated, which boosts morale and motivation."
Qualifications and skills:
You have a relevant educational background or have previously worked with customer service or in the service profession, and you are used to working in several systems at the same time. You have at least a few years of documented experience from service work, preferably in a global organisation. It is an advantage if you have worked in environments with a wide range of technologies and have experience with digital document management.
Required:
Experience from working in a Customer Service role from an office is required.
Good written and oral communication skills in English and Swedish.
For this position we require that you hold the right to work in Sweden.
Basic technical understanding.
Advantageous:
Experience as an archivist will be an advantage.
Experience from working with Google Workspace.
About you:
To fit into the role, you should be a motivated person who shows enthusiasm and energy, use positive language towards customers and colleagues, and you must be able to adapt to change and be flexible. You should be proud and keen to act professionally in all contact with colleagues and customers. We aim to work to promote inclusion and teamwork. You must be a team player who always shows respect for customers and colleagues, have a pragmatic approach and must be able to demonstrate a good work ethic. Whilst we always try to support each other through times with high workload, you should be able to handle stressful situations and be able to prioritize and be flexible whilst keeping the customer in mind. It is also important that you have an eye for details and have excellent investigative and analytical skills and that you are confident with multitasking.
Furthermore, we work to act with integrity, and it is therefore important that the person is reliable, loyal and has a high degree of integrity. Finally, it is important that you can take ownership, which means that you take personal responsibility for customer matters and follow all options to ensure a satisfactory solution.
Other information:
This position is based out of our office at Paketvägen 1-3, 702 36 Örebro. We do however for this role offer a hybrid work model where you will be able to work from home 3-4 days per week once you are onboarded properly.
As we process strictly confidential information, a requirement for employment with us is that you pass a background check, we will require a copy of your criminal record and we will perform a global sanctions check before any possible employment can commence.
ATTENTION! The selection process will be ongoing, so we recommend that you do not wait, but submit your application as soon as possible. You can submit your CV and motivational letter in either Swedish or English.
