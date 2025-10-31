Customer Care Agent - Finnish Speaking
Danda AB / Kundservicejobb / Göteborg Visa alla kundservicejobb i Göteborg
2025-10-31
At Danda, we believe in people who drive change. Our mission is to connect exceptional talent with companies that are transforming the world - and the automotive industry is one of the most exciting arenas for that change right now.
We're now looking for a Finnish Speaking Customer Care Agent for an innovative client within automotive who is pushing boundaries in electrification, design, safety, and sustainability.
About the RoleAs a Customer Care Specialist, you'll play a key role in delivering an outstanding customer experience - supporting consumers throughout their journey from purchase to ownership. You'll be the voice and heart of the brand, helping customers with everything from product inquiries and service coordination to technical guidance and roadside assistance.
Your mission is to create a seamless and personal experience in every interaction - whether it's via phone, email, chat, or social media. You'll also handle lead generation and follow-up, ensuring that every customer touchpoint adds value and strengthens trust.
What You'll Do
Communicate with customers in Finnish and English across multiple channels (phone, email, chat, social media)
Provide clear solutions and coordinate services such as towing and roadside assistance
Generate and manage leads to support sales and customer engagement
Escalate customer feedback and improvement ideas to internal teams
Drive activities that enhance efficiency and service quality within Customer Care
Who You Are
You're genuinely passionate about creating great customer experiences and thrive in a fast-moving, collaborative environment. You enjoy solving problems, learning new things, and bringing positivity to every interaction.
We value:
Experience from customer care or service roles, preferably within tech, automotive, or other sales-oriented industries
Strong communication and empathy skills
Good understanding of CRM systems and digital tools
Fluency in Finnish and English, both spoken and written
Flexibility to work evenings, weekends, and holidays when needed
Personality is Key
You're humble, curious, and solution-oriented - a true team player who listens, supports, and inspires others. You're dedicated to making every customer feel seen, heard, and helped. A passion for people is essential - and a passion for cars is a bonus.
LocationGothenburg, on-site
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559069-2249) Arbetsplats
Danda Jobbnummer
9583997