Customer Activation Specialist Baked Snacks
2025-10-01
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It With Pride.
You ensure that promotional campaigns and initiatives are activated across the customer base. You explain the activation vision, provide support materials and develop in-store point-of-sale (POS) activation requirements.
How you will contribute
You will:
Engage brand & category teams on appropriate channel requirements and relevant timelines
Understand and develop with marketing the most appropriate campaign plans by category and retailer
Understand the key drivers of purchase be responsible for the development of account/channel specific POS materials
Track, post-evaluate and report activity versus plan of all activity in customers and recommend improvements and key insights for future strategy development
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:
Experience in a fast-moving consumer goods industry with experience working with grocery customers preferred
Project management in a supply chain or commercial context
Analytical skills
Organizing and prioritizing
Problem solving
Finding new and innovative solutions
Teamwork
Customer and category knowledge a distinct advantage
What extra ingredients you will bring:
Drive and ability to work independently
Drive projects and not being afraid to challenge status quo
Presentation skills
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and spoken
Work schedule: 100%
