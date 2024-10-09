CSE, PhD in Aesthetic Experiences and Ethics of Interactions
We are announcing an exciting PhD position at the Division for Interaction Design and Software Engineering at Chalmers University of Technology. Join a division that provides world-leading research and education in the development of complex and software-intense systems and is characterized by extensive international cooperation as well as close collaboration with the local industry.
Project description
The aim of this PhD project is to develop interaction design knowledge concerning aesthetic experiences and ethics of interactions with AI based systems. This is to be achieved through a constructive design research approach, (1) conducting empirical studies, (2) prototyping and testing and (3) communicating relevant knowledge to stakeholders.
Technologies influence our actions and experiences without being good or bad. This project aims to look at AI as "things with attitude" and design processes that can change opinions and attitudes. By integrating thoughtful interaction design with aesthetics of experience, and aesthetic interaction, we treat the quality of AI interactions as both an aesthetic and ethical matter. Thus, we explore bridging the gap between ethics and aesthetics in designing digital interactions.
Major responsibilities
The PhD student will utilize their human-centered design skills from the onset. Key competencies include design thinking, prototyping, interviewing, graphic design, information visualization, filmmaking, photography, illustration, and anthropological research. They will also learn advanced research methods from the arts, social sciences, and humanities, gaining insights into autonomous systems, AI, and related technologies.
The project will build on previous research in AI, aesthetics, and ethics, collaborating with renowned intellectuals and artists such as Dr. David Levy and Fleischmann and Strauss. Their guidance will enhance the quality and impact of our experiments.
In the first year, the student will conduct extensive literary research and create lo-fi prototypes within the GENIE Lab, focusing on the GENIE AI chatbot. The research will critically examine the implications of AI and digital technologies on social norms and sustainable practices, particularly in relation to ethics and aesthetics.
Main responsibilities:
• Conduct independent research in the subject area.
• Read, review, and write research papers; give presentations, and take complementary courses.
• Engage in activities such as systematic literature reviews, empirical studies, prototyping, interaction with industrial companies, and data analysis.
• Collaborate with experienced researchers at the department, in companies, and other universities.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Information about the department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Chalmers and the University of Gothenburg, with 270 staff from over 30 countries, is renowned for its research and education. Located in Gothenburg, the world's most sustainable destination since 2016, the department is part of a vibrant ecosystem of software-intensive companies like Volvo, Ericsson and Einride. Supported by hubs like MobilityX Labs and AI Sweden, it fosters innovation and collaboration.
Qualifications
A person meets the general entry requirements for third-cycle studies if he or she:
1. has been awarded a second-cycle qualification
2. has satisfied the requirements for courses comprising at least 240 credits of which at least 60 credits were awarded in the second-cycle, or has acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad. To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240553 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-11-05
For questions, please contact:
Jasmina Maric, Computer Science and Engineering, Interaction Designjasmina@chalmers.se Ersättning
