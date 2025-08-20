Critical Environment Technician Manager
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Gävle Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Gävle
2025-08-20
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Data Center Critical Environment Technician Manager.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I CE Technician Manager, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development for all employees and offers trainings and growth opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion trainings and events, and professional certifications.
Responsibilities
People Management
Managers deliver success through empowerment and accountability by modeling, coaching, and caring.
Model - Live our culture; Embody our values; Practice our leadership principles.
Coach - Define team objectives and outcomes; Enable success across boundaries; Help the team adapt and learn.
Care - Attract and retain great people; Know each individual's capabilities and aspirations; Invest in the growth of others.
Equipment and Systems Operations
Serve as an operations specialist one or more major area of operations (e.g., electrical, mechanical, controls, generators, and work on advanced tasks independently.
Oversee and coach team with the inspection of critical environment-related facility equipment (e.g., controls, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning [HVAC], mechanical systems), building, and grounds regularly for unsafe or abnormal conditions to develop and analyze trends.
Monitor performance of maintenance and operations utilizing telemetry, control systems, and other platforms and is able to identify all alarms.
Utilize internal computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to track all equipment assets and to complete work order requests for maintenance work and generate reporting to identify outstanding and ongoing work orders.
Safely and quickly respond to and lead an onsite incident response team for all abnormal conditions that impact operations and coordinate with other critical facilities professionals to perform corrective repairs.
Enhances, develops new, or follows preexisting emergency operating procedures (EOPs), methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in relation to incidents.
Gathers necessary information and creates incident timelines/data, root-cause analyses, and/or action items following an abnormal condition.
Equipment and Systems Maintenance
Guide, oversee, and perform various types of maintenance (e.g., planned, predictive, corrective) and repairs following methods of procedure (MOPs), and standard operating procedures (SOPs) for one or more disciplines and one or more types of equipment (e.g., electrical, mechanical, cooling systems) and escalate when appropriate.
Serve as a subject matter expert for one type of equipment and oversee everyday tasks and troubleshooting within their area of expertise
Have a hands-on understanding of how equipment works within disciplines they have been trained and how to troubleshoot equipment, systems, subsystems, and components independently within their trained discipline(s).
Provide and/or assign team to provide necessary escort to third-party contractors, sub contractors, vendors, and service providers on site for all severity leveled procedures. Coordinate and schedule supplier/vendor on-site activities and recognizes circumstances when to stop supplier work to address potential and/or identified concerns.
Take part in getting third-party work underway (e.g., making sure systems are properly energized/deenergized), ensuring the work is started and completed in a safe manner in accordance with standard practices, procedures, federal/local legislation, and municipal codes.
Advises junior colleagues on inspection and supervision issues.
Provides consultation to lower-level colleagues in troubleshooting systems and problems
Critical Environment Culture
Understands, follows, ensures, and coaches team on safety and security requirements (e.g., job hazard assessments [JHAs], toolbox talks), and business processes and procedures to properly perform work in a safe, quality, and reliable manner in accordance with applicable federal, state, local, and Microsoft requirements.
Proactively ensures safety and security requirements are followed and met for the work of themselves and others.
Maintain safe working conditions and escalate immediately when unsafe working conditions are observed.
Assesses and identifies appropriate resources and equipment necessary to fully support environmental health and safety (EH&S) objectives.
Required Qualifications:
High School Diploma, GED, or equivalent AND mission critical services work/applied learning experience (e.g., high availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, or related fields)
OR equivalent experience.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
While not required, we also look for the following Preferred Qualifications:
People management experience.
Experience in a specialized area (e.g., mechanical field, electrical field, controls field) or related field. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: jgichuhi@microsoft.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150), https://careers.microsoft.com/v2/global/en/home.html
802 93 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9467171