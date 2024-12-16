Critical Environment Program Manager
2024-12-16
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) is the engine that powers our cloud services. As a CO+I Critical Environment Program Manager, you will perform a key role in delivering the core infrastructure and foundational technologies for Microsoft's online services including Bing, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and the Microsoft Azure platform. As a group, CO+I is focused on the personal and professional development of all employees and offers trainings and opportunities including Career Rotation Programs, Diversity & Inclusion trainings and events, and professional certifications.
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Every day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day.
Responsibilities:
Data Center Operations / Service Delivery:
Establish strong working relationships with customers.
Oversee the day-to-day operations and maintenance of mechanical and electrical equipment in a datacenter
Manage, plan control and organize the planned preventative and corrective electrical and/or mechanical equipment.
This involves utilizing CMMS and monitoring the performance of electrical plant and machinery, ensuring work is undertaken to prevent failure/loss of the plant and equipment and the production of work order and allocating the work daily to the Technicians, monitoring progress, and inspecting completed work to ensure the required standards are achieved.
Ensure that electrical, mechanical, and/or fire/life safety equipment within the datacenter is operating at peak efficiency.
Ensure compliance with infrastructure operations standardization
Act as an escalation point for all facilities-related issues within the datacenter, escalating to the Data Operations Manager as needed. This may include assisting technicians in times of emergencies, job training, and providing input/recommendations on electrical/mechanical design parameters.
Management of small-to-medium projects from conception to completion
Ensure routine reporting for critical infrastructure, inclusive of operational and maintenance KPIs, objectives, organizational policies, procedures, and standards.
Driving cost/energy efficiency projects
Identifying single points-of-failure at regional datacenter locations
Coordinate, plan, schedule, and supervise CE audits and compliance verifications
Drive identification and remediation of vulnerabilities (such as single points of failure). Provide recommendations on new data center equipment designs, technologies, and construction methods. Drive cost/energy efficiency projects
Data Center Work Environment:
Share best practices, assists others in learning role, process, procedures; and mentors others
Promotes a culture of safety, security, and compliance in all aspect of datacenter activities
Realize the impact of change on others
Learn, live, and coach the One Microsoft culture and values. Lead through change by bringing clarity, generating energy, and delivering success
Embody our culture and values
Removes barriers to agility to enable the team to shift priorities quickly without losing productivity.
Required Qualifications:
High School Diploma or equivalent AND industry experience
OR industry experience and college course work.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
While not required, we also look for the following Preferred Qualifications:
Experience in Critical Environment infrastructures (e.g., UPS, Generator, AHU) or working in physical IT infrastructures (e.g., Servers, SANs, Networking, Capacity, DC Rack/Enclosures, structured cabling).
Technical College degree in Computer Science, Math, Telecommunications, Electrical/Mechanical Engineering or related field.
Applicable certifications: ASICS/Inventory Control, CompTIA, Microsoft, Network Certifications, PMP, ITIL, CDCP.
Experience working with the operation of building cooling, electrical, mechanical, and life safety systems
Experience with Electrical Power Monitoring Systems (EPMS), Branch Circuit Monitoring (BCM), and Building Automation Systems (BAS)
Experience with project management or relevant certification/training in project management
Associate's or Bachelor's degree in applicable engineering field or mechanical or electrical trades
Experience working on large scale projects.
