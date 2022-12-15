Creative Developer
We're looking for a creative developer to join our talented team full-time. Location can be remote but Sweden or Brazil is preferred.
A Creative Developer at 14islands is a person that loves to build experiences on the web. Developers are an extension of our design team and you will be highly involved from start to finish on all our projects.
You love to play with the latest technologies and learn new things while staying grounded in best practices. Pushing the pixels should be a pleasure to you and collaborating with creative designers a dream come true. You will work with people that have a strong eye for design and motion. Therefore, as a developer, you also love to launch beautifully designed and coded projects with high attention to detail and animation.
Overall, you'll be part of the craft and culture at 14islands and help improve processes, learn, share and hack between projects.
What we are looking for:
Expert front-end technology skills (HTML, CSS, and JavaScript).
Expert responsive design & mobile web development skills
Great knowledge of different techniques of animation on the web
Good skills in development using ReactJS.
Genuine interest in building enjoyable experiences for people.
Appreciation for good design and joy of working closely with designers.
Great communication and collaboration skills.
Experience with web development build tools such as npm and webpack
Ability to dive into back-end tools such as NodeJS and Headless CMS systems.
Minimum 3 years of experience in the digital field.
Organization skills and ability to work within project constraints (goals/timelines/budget).
Interest to explore and work with emerging technologies.
Bonus points for experience with creative technologies such as WebGL, 3D, VR, AR, and Web Audio. Så ansöker du
